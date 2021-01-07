Log in
ERI : Featured in In-Depth CNBC Story on Solutions to the Mounting Glut of Electronic Waste

01/07/2021 | 04:44pm EST
ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is featured in an in-depth CNBC news story about the mounting glut of electronic waste and the need for responsible recycling practices.

The CNBC feature segment explores the challenges created by e-waste, the world’s fastest growing waste stream. ERI Co-Founder and Executive Chairman John Shegerian was interviewed for the story and explained ERI’s role in diverting millions of pounds of electronic waste from landfills.

“With innovations such as the impending conversion from 4G to 5G, the accumulation of electronic waste is poised to continue to grow at exponential rates,” said Shegerian. “It is critically important that all the stakeholders participate in the process of recycling their devices responsibly.”

At ERI, all commodities that come out of electronic devices go to beneficial reuse and nothing ends up in landfills. All commodities are re-entered into the circular economy as new products.

“Through a dedication to innovation and collaboration, we have developed effective solutions to the challenges e-waste presents,” added Shegerian. “We work directly with over 70 of the world’s leading electronics manufacturers (OEMs) and retailers as they take the necessary steps to responsibly recycle electronics and relevantly participate in the circular economy.”

The CNBC segment also takes a look inside ERI’s state-of-the-art facilities as an example of how electronic waste can be completely diverted from landfills when recycled responsibly. It can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/IqxwnmlUUts.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2021
