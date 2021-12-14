Log in
ERI Releases ESG & Data Security Report

12/14/2021 | 03:07pm EST
ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today the release of its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) & Data Security Report for 2020, which can be accessed on the company’s website at ERIdirect.com.

The report summarizes ERI’s ESG-related achievements and highlights from the previous year and demonstrates the company’s efforts to exceed its ESG goals, years ahead of schedule, and highlights ERI’s unique culture as well as support for its team and constituents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also details ERI’s data security work as part of its mission to protect “people, the planet and privacy.”

The fully illustrated, 60-page document also shares ERI’s mission-based and ESG-related insights and analysis pertaining to:

  • Environmental resources management
  • ERI’s carbon footprint
  • Innovation and improvements
  • ERI’s role in the circular economy
  • Downstream management for responsible recycling
  • Managing data privacy risks
  • Environmental health and safety
  • ERI’s position on radical transparency
  • ERI’s track record with Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I)
  • Community outreach, education and philanthropy
  • Future direction and goals

Also detailed in the report is ERI’s proprietary, first-in-industry ESG Impact Report and Calculator, which is now offered as a value-added tool to ERI customers, providing key data points on the impact that each customer’s electronics are having on the planet. The report is available to ERI customers via request and via Optech, ERI's proprietary technology tracking and evaluation solution.

“From working with many of the world’s largest brands, who turn to us to help them achieve their sustainability and cybersecurity/data destruction goals, we know that ESG, the circular economy and hardware data destruction are all massively growing areas that are receiving laser focus across all industries,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman/CEO. “ESG is something ERI has been doing as part of our very DNA, not just in terms of our own goals and performance but for all the companies we work with and help to achieve their own ESG objectives.”

“At ERI, we want to create a better world,” added Shegerian. “We are challenging the status quo and taking decisive action now to create a sustainable future where communities can thrive, where equality is foundational, and where the environment is protected for future generations. As our ESG report makes plain, we look forward to continuing to make a profit and grow our shareholders’ value – all while making the world a better place.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2021
