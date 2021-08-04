Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ERI : Seeks 20 New Employees for New Jersey Facility

08/04/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that due to a steady surge of sustained growth, it is looking to add an additional 20 long-term employees to its staff this month at its Lincoln Park, New Jersey facility.

Available jobs include supervisor positions, demolition (power/hand tools), sorting, sanitation, recycling specialists, shipping & receiving and asset management (tech). Pay rates are competitive and full time and overtime opportunities are available. A $500 bonus is also being offered to new hires.

“We continue to grow exponentially and need new people to join the ERI family all over the country, including New Jersey,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman and CEO. “E-Waste is the fastest-growing waste stream in the world today and the need to responsibly recycle electronics has never been greater. We’re very proud to continue offering great jobs that have a huge positive impact on surrounding communities while helping to make the world a better place. We know that many qualified people who may have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic are looking to ‘recycle’ their careers and grow with us and we welcome them!”

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit ERIdirect.com/about-us/careers to get more information or access an online application form.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:13pTech gains, strong earnings power European stocks to new highs
RE
12:13pSOCIETE GENERALE : - Availability of the second amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document
AQ
12:13pBoeing 737 MAX departs for key test flight in China
RE
12:13pLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ACBI, JAX, STFR, and VNE
GL
12:12pNEWPARK RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:11pSterling steady above $1.39 before Bank of England meeting
RE
12:11pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
BU
12:10pRobinhood shares surge nearly 82% as retail investors dive in
RE
12:10pVOLTALIA : With the Montclar solar farm, Voltalia continues to innovate
GL
12:10pVOLTALIA : With the Montclar solar farm, Voltalia continues to innovate
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ether falls 1% ahead of major upgrade to ethereum network
2Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Is the economic recovery still on track?
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : MARKETMIND: Peaks everywhere

HOT NEWS