ERI : Seeks 50 New Employees for its Sumner, Washington Facility

08/19/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
Amidst a surge of continued growth, ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that it is looking to add an additional 50 long-term employees to its staff within the next 30 days at its Sumner, Washington electronic recycling facility.

Available jobs include demolition (power/hand tools), sorting, sanitation, recycling specialists, shipping & receiving, box truck drivers, and asset management (tech). Pay rates are competitive and full time and overtime opportunities are available. A $500 bonus is also being offered to new hires.

“Our nationwide growth continues to explode exponentially and we need new people to join the ERI family all over the country, including in the great state of Washington,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman and CEO. “E-waste remains the fastest growing waste stream in the world today and the need to responsibly recycle electronics has never been greater. We’re proud to continue offering great jobs that have a huge positive impact on surrounding communities while helping to make the world a better place. We know that many qualified people who may have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic are looking to ‘recycle’ their careers and grow with us and we welcome them!”

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit ERIdirect.com/about-us/careers to get more information or access an online application form.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS