ERI Senior Director of Sustainability David Hirschler Shares Insights on State Electronics Recycling Law Programs at ERCC Event

11/11/2021 | 05:39pm EST
David Hirschler, Senior Director of Sustainability & Legislative Compliance for ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, participated in a panel earlier this week as part of the Electronics Recycling Coordination Clearinghouse event in conjunction with this week’s E-Scrap 2021 conference in Chicago.

For the panel titled “What Comes Back, What is Sold: Are We Meeting Targets and Ready for the Future Stream?” hosted by the Northeast Recycling Council (NERC) and the National Center for Electronics Recycling (NCER), Hirschler was joined onstage by Jason Linnell of NCER and Amanda Cotton of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The panel was moderated by Walter Alcorn of the Consumer Technology Association.

The panel discussed how electronics recycling protocols differ from state to state and how returned devices compare to sales of new – and what implications the data has for the future of the various state programs.

“We’re grateful to have been asked by our friends at NERC and NCER to participate in this important discussion here at E-Scrap,” said Hirschler. "It’s always important to keep up to speed with what each state is doing so we can all learn from one another. We anticipate that as programs have evolved and matured, states will need the data to make necessary changes. These panel discussions are a critical way to keep abreast of historical trends.”

The ERCC is a forum for coordination and information exchange among the state agencies that are implementing electronics recycling laws. While the laws in the states vary in their structure and impact, there are many basic areas of overlap that can be implemented in a consistent manner. The ERCC will serve to identify and coordinate joint approaches to common challenges.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


HOT NEWS