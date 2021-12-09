Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ERI's Partnership with Keys2Work Helps “Recycle Lives” in Indiana

12/09/2021 | 02:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is helping to recycle lives as well as electronics – thanks to a unique partnership with a non-profit training organization called Keys2Work, a nonprofit that helps homeless, at-risk and justice-involved citizens successfully transition into the workforce through employment assistance, workforce certifications, workplace mentoring, and job placement services.

Keys2Work helps employees access career opportunities once they have completed a job training program and been successfully employed in the community in an effort to move them forward to a career. At present, 18 employees at ERI’s Plainfield, Indiana location are success stories from the Keys2Work program, and ERI’s goal is to take on 30-40 more.

“Our mission has always been to leave the planet better than we found it,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman/CEO. “With this program we are not only recycling electronics and keeping toxic e-waste out of landfills, we are also recycling lives and enabling second chances for at-risk people who want to re-enter the work force and make better lives for themselves. We’re very proud of our relationship with this program and of the fantastic ERI team members who have become part of our work family through Keys2Work. When you can make a living and make the world a better place at the same time, that is when the magical journey begins.”

No stranger to "recycling lives" and serving up second chances himself, in 1993 Shegerian co-founded Homeboy Tortillas and Homeboy Industries, which continues to serve as a paradigm for urban renewal in America.

With the vision of helping the underserved and hard-to-employ in finding meaningful employment, Jannett Keesling started Keys2Work in 1996. Today, more than 10,000 have secured employment thanks to Keys2Work’s efforts. For many of these individuals no other organizations could provide them the help needed to overcome obstacles to employment. Much of Keys2Work’s success rested on ensuring that those who wanted to work were supported in both finding and keeping their jobs with organizations such as ERI.

With record numbers of homeless, at-risk and justice-involved citizens seeking jobs, Keys2Work is leveraging its years of experience in staffing services to exclusively help citizens wanting to re-enter the workforce.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pAdvent, Carlyle to consider bid for DuPont's $12 billion unit - Bloomberg News
RE
03:07pOTC : ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Begins Due Diligence on Potential Asian Acquisition With Annual Revenue Exceeding $30 Million
GL
03:07pOTC : ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Begins Due Diligence on Potential Asian Acquisition With Annual Revenue Exceeding $30 Million
GL
03:06pConnected to Culture, Inc (C2C) Invites MileagePlus Members to Donate Miles to Help Support Building Communities and Facilitating Cultural Exchanges For Children in the United States and Ghana
PR
03:06pITCC - Be Recognized as an IT Certification Innovator
BU
03:05pWell-Known Figures Join Philanthropist Ray Dalio and TisBest Philanthropy to #RedefineGifting, Giving Away Another $1 Million in Charity Gift Cards
BU
03:05pFIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:05pInfosys Equinox Partners With Packable to Help Amplify Its Direct to Consumer E-commerce Offerings for Its Brand Partners
BU
03:04pMICROPAC INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:04pNasdaq, S&P 500 in the red ahead of inflation data, Fed meeting
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gains, equity rally stalls as caution returns
2Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
3Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
4Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
5Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

HOT NEWS