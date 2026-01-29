While the Fed's decision was widely anticipated by investors, Jerome Powell was expected to address several issues that have dominated the Fed's headlines since the start of the year. And he delivered peak Jerome Powell.

The Fed last night kept interest rates unchanged, in the 3.5%-3.75% range. The move was expected, as rate cuts towards the end of 2025 have brought monetary policy back into "neutral" territory.

At the same time, from its statement the Fed removed the reference to downside risks in the labor market. Data released since the last meeting has been fairly solid, including a fall in the unemployment rate.

Jerome Powell offered no indication on how long the status quo might last or what could prompt the Fed to move away from it, but there is a sense of a Fed that is "well positioned to wait," to borrow a phrase used frequently last year.

Indeed, while risks still exist on both sides of the mandate (rising unemployment, rising inflation), they appear to have diminished. While inflation remains a bit high, the Fed seems confident that it will return towards 2% once the effects of tariffs have passed. At the same time, wage growth is slowing, as is rent growth.

True to form

None of this is a surprise, and Jerome Powell was mainly expected to address the issues that have made the Fed news since the start of the year: the Lisa Cook matter, the threats of indictment against him, and his future at the Fed.

Unsurprisingly, these topics were the first raised by reporters last night. Unfortunately, Jerome Powell quickly dashed their hopes. "I have nothing for you," he replied to all of these questions.

Later in the press conference, when asked what advice he would give his successor, he stressed the need for a Fed chair to stay out of politics. That is exactly what he did last night, and it is the line he has held for eight years.

His video published on January 11 in response to his subpoena was a break from that longstanding stance. At the time, there was speculation he might position himself as a bulwark against Donald Trump. The conclusion to draw from last night's press conference is that the threat of indictment was an attack too serious not to answer, although Jerome Powell has no desire to play the game of permanent confrontation with Donald Trump or to step into the political arena.

On the Lisa Cook case, he said her presence at last week's Supreme Court hearing was appropriate, citing "perhaps the most important case in the Fed's 113-year history."

Powell also did not say whether he would remain at the Fed after May-the end of his term as chair-even though his term as a governor allows him to stay until January 2028. In The Wall Street Journal, Nick Timiraos writes that Powell does not particularly want to remain at the Fed, but that circumstances could push him to stay. Before the Justice Department's latest attack on him, most observers expected Powell to step down in May, but that trend has since reversed.

Waller still in the game

Last night's decision was also marked by two dissenting votes: those of Stephen Miran and Christopher Waller, who voted in favor of a 25bp rate cut. The latter's vote was closely watched because he is one of the four finalists to succeed Jerome Powell. Observers believed a vote for the status quo would disqualify him in Donald Trump's eyes.

While that signal keeps him in the running, it is worth remembering that Christopher Waller is a governor with genuine legitimacy. He was the first to call for a resumption in rate cuts last summer, and he has consistently put forward credible arguments. Dissenting members generally publish a statement explaining their vote in the days following the meeting.