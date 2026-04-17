Macro: While equity markets have clearly moved on from the conflict in Iran, bond yields remain at elevated levels. This is despite Iran’s announcement that it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which helped ease tensions further on that front. Between measures aimed at cushioning the rise in energy prices and higher military spending, bond markets are bracing for larger deficits in the coming years. And although the drop in oil prices reduces the risk of a sharp inflation spike, there will still be a meaningful impact, which will likely prevent central banks from resuming rate cuts.



Crypto: In the wake of stock market indexes, bitcoin is up 7% this week and is once again flirting with USD 76,000. However, while the S&P 500 is trading at record levels, that is far from the case for BTC, which is still down 40% from its October 2025 peak, when it reached USD 126,000. The same pattern can be seen in spot Bitcoin ETFs, which recorded USD 332 million in inflows this week, bringing total assets in these US-listed products to USD 97 billion, a level that also remains well below the USD 169 billion reached last October. The rebound is also being felt across major cryptocurrencies: ether (ETH) is up 7.5% and is now trading above USD 2,350, Solana (SOL) is gaining 8.5% around USD 88, and XRP is up 9.5% on the week, approaching USD 1.45.