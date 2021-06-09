Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ESA: Norway must end restrictions on the retention of sickness benefits while abroad

06/09/2021 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Norway continues to be in breach of EEA rules on the coordination of social security systems and on the free movement of persons by restricting sickness benefits from being paid when recipients go to other EEA states. In response, the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) has today sent a reasoned opinion (RDO) to Norway asking it to change its rules and practices.

Norwegian rules require individuals to stay in Norway in order to be eligible for certain sickness benefits. While recipients of these benefits may be allowed to travel abroad occasionally, this requires a prior authorisation from the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV). Approval is subject to several stringent conditions, including a maximum limit on the amount of time recipients can spend in other EEA states.

Such conditions are contrary to EEA law, including EEA social security law and rules on free movement. ESA's concerns only relate to the restrictions imposed on recipients regarding travels outside of Norway and not to the eligibility to receive such benefits in the first place.

While Norway maintains that the requirement to stay in the country is no longer applied in practice, the legal texts remain largely unchanged. ESA therefore concludes in its reasoned opinion that Norway continues to restrict the free movement of EEA citizens.

At the core of ESA's concerns lie the lack of clarity and predictability of the rules put in place by Norway. All citizens have a right to a clear, precise and predictable framework that allows them to easily understand and navigate EEA rules.

On 20 November 2020 ESA sent a letter of formal notice (LFN) to Norway, the first step in infringement proceedings. This followed a thorough investigation and dialogue with the Norwegian government, after it had admitted in October 2019 to wrongfully have applied EEA rules by restricting the free movement of recipients of three types of sickness benefits.

The EFTA Court on 5 May handed down its judgment in Case E-8/20 - Criminal proceedings against N, relating to free movement and the retention of social security benefits in another EEA State, specifically work-assessment allowance. This judgement confirmed ESA's views with regard to work-assessment allowances as set out in the its letter of formal notice. In the reasoned opinion, ESA maintains that the same conclusions are applicable to other sickness benefits such as attendance allowance and sick pay.

Today's reasoned opinion is the second step in ESA's formal infringement procedure against Norway. The Norwegian government is now given two months to express its views, after which ESA may decide to refer the case to the EFTA Court.

ESA's reasoned opinion is available here.

Disclaimer

EFTA Surveillance Authority published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 12:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:29aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N  : The first phase of the digital transformation will enhance agent and customer user experience, by delivering seamless illustration and intuitive enrollment functionality (Form 6-K)
PU
08:29aINVITATION : Annual General Meeting 30.06.2021
PU
08:29aSMITH MIDLAND  : licenses' Jensen Precast to manufacture J-J Hooks® Barrier for the California infrastructure market.
PU
08:29aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S)  : : Disclosure Of Interest / Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s) / Unitholder(s)
PU
08:29aMIND MEDICINE MINDMED  : MindMed Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition (Form 6-K)
PU
08:28aEXXON MOBIL  : ExxonMobil Announces New Discovery at Longtail-3 Offshore Guyana
BU
08:28aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Renishaw plc
DJ
08:28aOPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES  : Four Palihapitiya-backed SPACs to allow retail investors to buy into IPOs via SoFi
RE
08:27aNo breakthrough in UK-EU 'sausage war' talks
RE
08:27aDWS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST  : 06/08/21 Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI highest since 2018
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar clings to recent bounce ahead of inflation, ECB
4SANDS CHINA LTD. : Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court
5Bond yields hit fresh 1-month low as taper bets recede

HOT NEWS