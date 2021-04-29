Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ESA approves Norwegian aid scheme for alternative fuels infrastructure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

04/29/2021 | 05:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) has today approved a Norwegian aid scheme to support private sector investments in own-use alternative fuels infrastructure.

The measure, which is part of Norway's wider effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will allow companies to develop infrastructure to charge or refuel their low- and zero-emission vehicles, vessels or other machinery.

By providing state aid, the aim is to incentivise investments in such dedicated alternative fuels infrastructure, which is not yet considered commercially attractive due to market and technological immaturity.

Lowering emissions in the transport sector is a crucial part of the country's strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet its obligations under the Paris Agreement. Norway has also expressed support for the European Green Deal, which calls for a 90% reduction in transport emissions to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

To support and step up the switchover to cleaner vehicles - the Norwegian authorities have pointed out that market participants require more flexibility and tailor-made solutions than what the current market offers when investing in green alternatives.

ESA on 16 September 2015 approved a seven-year (2015-2022) measure consisting of five separate aid schemes that set out to support investments in publicly available alternative fuels infrastructure for road vehicles and ships. The new measure aims to complement those schemes.

The aid will be in the form of direct grants, disbursed in tranches, depending on the nature and progress of each project. The aid scheme is not limited to specific sectors, but open to applications from companies in all sectors of the economy.

The aid will be financed from the Energy Fund, which is managed by Enova, a state enterprise owned by the Norwegian State through the Ministry of Climate and Environment.

ESA's decision is available here.

Disclaimer

EFTA Surveillance Authority published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 09:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:51aCHINA MOBILE  : Articles of association
PU
05:51aCHINA VAST INDUSTRIAL URBAN DEVELOPMENT  : Voluntary announcement provision of guarantee
PU
05:51aSISRAM MEDICAL  : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting on wednesday, 30 june 2021
PU
05:51aKIM HENG OFFSHORE & MARINE  : Completion Of The Proposed Sale Of 2 Units Of 250 Feet Crane Barges
PU
05:51aENENTO OYJ  : Interim Report Q1 / 2021
PU
05:51aHKT TRUST AND HKT  : powers Taikoo Place and Pacific Place with 5G
PU
05:51aNew Energinet organisation to underpin Denmark's transition to 100% green energy
PU
05:51aKAHOOT  : Challenge your mind with chess24 and World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen
PU
05:51aBANCO SANTANDER S A  : Fixed Income Investors Presentation Q121 (disponible solo en inglés)
PU
05:51aPARAGON BANKING  : Fact q1 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FED'S POWELL: China's approach to digital currency would not work in U.S
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : soars past sales, profit targets with strong iPhone demand, warns of chip shortages
3EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Shell raises its dividend as profits surge
4CLASS OF COVID-19: Next generation of bankers fear for future
5China and home cooks help Unilever top forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ