ESAs welcome ESRB Recommendation on a pan-European systemic cyber incident coordination framework

01/27/2022 | 07:19am EST
The three European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA - ESAs) published today a statement welcoming the European Systemic Risk Board's (ESRB) Recommendation on systemic cyber risk, which calls on the ESAs to prepare for the gradual development of a Pan-European systemic cyber incident coordination framework (EU-SCICF).

This will support an effective and coordinated response at EU-level in the event of a major cross-border cyber incident that could have a systemic impact on the Union's financial sector.

The ESRB Recommendation also proposes that the ESAs, in consultation with the European Central Bank (ECB) and the ESRB, carry out a mapping and subsequent analysis of current impediments, legal and other operational barriers for the effective development of the EU-SCICF.

This framework endorses the potential coordination roles of the ESAs as envisaged in the European Commission's proposed Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

Disclaimer

ESMA - European Securities and Markets Authority published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 12:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
