  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Latest News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ESFI Offers Safety Tips Ahead of Fire Prevention Week

09/20/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
The tips urge consumers to prevent fires by properly installing smoke alarms and learning how to cook at home safely.

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is launching its annual campaign in support of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)’s Fire Prevention Week occurring October 3rd through 9th. The campaign urges consumers to prevent fires in their homes by properly installing smoke alarms and engaging in safe cooking practices. These simple measures can save your life and the lives of your loved ones.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005748/en/

Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors save lives, but many people live in homes without them. Hundreds of people, especially seniors, die from unintentional exposure to carbon monoxide, and thousands more die in house fires where there were no working smoke alarms. Be sure you’re aware of the various smoke alarms available and their requirements to keep your home and yourself safe.

Smoke Alarms Save Lives

  • An average of 1,450 fire deaths occur every year in homes with missing or non-functioning smoke alarms.
  • Install smoke alarms in:
    • Bedrooms
    • Outside sleeping areas
    • On every level of your home, including the basement
    • On levels without bedrooms, including the living room, den, or family room
    • Near stairways leading to upper levels
    • 10 feet from cooking appliances to minimize false alarms
  • Remember to:
    • Test smoke alarms monthly
    • Change smoke alarm batteries yearly
    • Replace smoke alarms every ten years

Home Cooking Fire Prevention Tips

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries, with ranges or cooktops causing 62% of home fires. Stay safe with these tips:

  • Keep anything that can catch fire away from your stovetop.
  • Always unplug countertop alliances when not in use.
  • Double-check that everything is off when you finish cooking.
  • Prevent fires by keeping your oven and stovetop clean of grease and dust.
  • Never leave the kitchen while cooking.
  • Never cook while sleepy, drinking alcohol, or taking medication that makes you drowsy.
  • Never disable a smoke alarm while cooking.
  • Never use a cooking stove to heat your home.

ABOUT ESFI

ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety at home and in the workplace. For more information and to use ESFI’s free resources throughout your community, visit esfi.org.


© Business Wire 2021
