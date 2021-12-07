Log in
ESI Group: 2022 Financial Communication Agenda

12/07/2021 | 11:31am EST
Regulatory News:

ESI Group, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, symbol: ESI), today published its financial communication agenda for the fiscal year 2022. This schedule is indicative and may be subject to modification. Except in exceptional circumstances, press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.

Events

 

Date

2021 Full year results

 

March 1st, 2022

2022 First quarter revenues

 

April 28th, 2022

2022 Annual General Meeting

 

June 28th, 2022

2022 Half-year results

 

September 7th, 2022

2022 Third quarter revenues

 

October 24th, 2022

About ESI Group
Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns - environmental impact, safety & comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time, while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive & land transportation, aerospace, defense & naval, energy and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1200 people around the world and reported 2020 sales of €132.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.


© Business Wire 2021
