ESMA decision renewal of 16 September 2020 to lower the reporting thresholds of net short positions under Art.28 of the SSR

renewing the temporary requirement to natural or legal persons who have net short positions to lower the notification thresholds of net short positions in relation to the issued share capital of companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market to notify the competent authorities above a certain threshold in accordance with point (a) of Article 28(1) of Regulation (EU) No 236/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council

THE EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS,

Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,

Having regard to the Agreement on the European Economic Area, in particular Annex IX thereof,

Having regard to Regulation (EU) No 1095/2010 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 November 2010 establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Securities and Markets Authority), amending Decision No 716/2009/EC and repealing Commission Decision 2009/77/EC(1), and in particular Article 9(5), 43(1) and 44(1) thereof,

Having regard to Regulation (EU) No 236/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 March 2012 on short selling and certain aspects of credit default swaps(2 ), and in particular Article 28(1) thereof,

Having regard to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 918/2012 of 5 July 2012 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 236/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council on short selling and certain aspects of credit default swaps with regards to definitions, the calculation of net short positions, covered sovereign credit default swaps, notification thresholds, liquidity thresholds for suspending restrictions, significant falls in the value of financial instruments and adverse events(3), and in particular Article 24 thereof,

Having regard to the Decision (EU) 2020/525 of 16 March 20204 of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), requiring natural or legal persons who have net short positions to temporarily lower the notification thresholds of net short positions in relation to the issued share capital of companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market above a certain threshold to notify the competent authorities in accordance with point (a) of Article 28(1) of Regulation (EU) No 236/2012,

Having regard to the Decision (EU) 2020/1123 of 10 June 20205 of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), renewing the temporary requirement to natural or legal persons who have net short positions to temporarily lower the notification thresholds of net short positions in relation to the issued share capital of companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market to notify the competent authorities above a certain threshold in accordance with point (a) of Article 28(1) of Regulation (EU) No 236/2012,

OJ L 331, 15.12.2010, p. 84. OJ L 86, 24.3.2012, p. 1. OJ L 274, 9.10.2012, p. 1. OJ L 116, 15.4.2020, p. 5-13. OJ L 245, 30.7.2020, p. 17-30.

2