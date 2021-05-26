ESMA letter to EC regarding the Review of the CSDR

The Interim Chair
20 May 2021 ESMA70-156-4519
Ms Mairead McGuinness
Commissioner for Financial Services,
Financial Stability and Capital Markets
Union
European Commission
Rue de la Loi/ Wetstraat 200
B-1049 Brussels
Belgium
Ref: ESMA's Proposals regarding the Review of the CSD Regulation (CSDR)
Dear Commissioner McGuinness,
In light of the European Commission's current review of Regulation (EU) No 909/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council (CSDR), I am writing to highlight to you ESMA's views on a number of key points that should be addressed in this review.
ESMA has already provided input to the European Commission through two reports (on CSD cross border services, and on internalised settlement) published in November 2020, and, in the coming months, will provide further input through the publication of two more reports on banking-type ancillary services, and on the use of technological innovation by CSDs.
In addition to this, ESMA would like to bring to the attention of the European Commission through this letter proposals on the following important topics for your consideration as part of the CSDR Review:
-
the status of TARGET2-Securities (T2S);
-
the arrangement for the supervision/oversight of T2S;
-
the third-country CSD (TC-CSD) recognition regime;
-
the frequency of ESMA reports to the European Commission on CSDR implementation.
Regarding T2S, we would like to make the following proposals:
T2S is a systemically important common settlement platform, providing settlement services in central bank money for the majority of EEA CSDs, and it is currently entirely out of the scope of CSDR. At present, T2S is monitored on the basis of some selected Principles for Financial
Market Infrastructures (PFMIs) included in the ECB Oversight Framework, which is a light approach considering the systemic importance of this platform for the EEA. ESMA believes that it is important to strengthen the possibilities for the T2S CSDs, and the NCAs supervising them, to be able to better manage the risks that stem from outsourcing settlement activities to the T2S platform.
Following the experience of the first years of the implementation of CSDR, the functioning of T2S and the interactions amongst the relevant stakeholders, ESMA believes that it is no longer appropriate to exclude such a systemic settlement platform completely from the scope of CSDR.
ESMA is also of the view that it is important to ensure the most appropriate arrangement for T2S supervision and oversight, in order to enable adequate risk mitigation related to the services provided by this systemically important settlement platform, as well as proper recognition of the roles of the relevant authorities and adequate assessment of the relevant requirements.
Currently, the oversight of T2S is performed by the ECB that has established separate functions for the oversight and the operation of T2S. In addition, a cooperative framework has been established on a voluntary basis via an MoU between the ECB oversight function, ESMA, the competent authorities of the CSDs participating in T2S, and the central banks overseeing the CSDs.
ESMA believes that the importance of this arrangement should be adequately reflected in the CSDR, considering the systemic importance of T2S for the EU and the significance of having an adequate cooperative regime across all relevant authorities. ESMA considers that CSDR should be amended in order to ensure that the legislative framework provides for a cooperative arrangement in respect of the supervision/oversight of T2S, with clear roles for the participating authorities (NCAs of CSDs outsourcing services to T2S, central banks, the ECB as lead overseer, and ESMA as having a supervisory convergence role). This cooperative arrangement could take the form of a college of supervisors.
With regard to the TC-CSDrecognition regime, ESMA supports an enhanced regime, including the following main components:
-
Requirement for TC-CSDs to notify ESMA regarding services provided in the EEA;
-
Broadening the scope of the TC-CSD recognition regime by also covering the provision of settlement services in the EEA
Regarding point a) above, we would like to emphasise that currently, prior to an equivalence decision being issued by the European Commission in respect of a third country framework, and the TC-CSD applying for ESMA recognition, there is no information available either at EEA
2
level (ESMA, European Commission) or at the level of NCAs as to the activity of TC-CSDs in the EEA, unless provided by the TC-CSDs on a pure voluntary basis.
The current TC-CSD recognition regime only applies (i) from the moment the European Commission has issued an equivalence decision in respect of a third country framework for CSDs, and (ii) to only two out of the three CSDR core services (notary and central maintenance), while the provision of settlement services remains invisible to the EEA supervisors. This allows only for a very late and partial view of the activities of TC-CSDs in the EEA and leads to an unlevel playing field between TC-CSDs and EEA CSDs.
Therefore, ESMA considers that TC-CSDs should be required to notify ESMA if they provide/intend to provide CSDR core services in respect of financial instruments constituted under the law of an EEA State, including by setting up a branch. Based on these notifications, ESMA would inform the European Commission and would publish the list of TC-CSDs and services they provide in the EEA. This would increase transparency, facilitate risk assessment, and the prioritisation of potential equivalence decisions by the European Commission.
As concerns point b) above, the settlement service is a core service under CSDR, and it has significant implications in terms of the safety of settlement, settlement finality, mitigation of settlement risks, and ultimately financial stability and investor protection. According to Article 25 of CSDR, TC-CSDs can provide settlement services freely in any EEA State and can thus compete with EEA CSDs without being subject to any scrutiny in the EEA. This results in an unlevel playing field between TC-CSDs and EEA CSDs. The unlevel playing field issue will become more exacerbated with the entry into force of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2018/1229 (RTS on settlement discipline) on the 1st of February 2022, as there is a significant risk, as already highlighted by EEA CSDs and ECSDA, that settlement activity may migrate from EEA CSDs to TC-CSDs, with the latter subject to more lenient requirements.
Having regard to the above, ESMA believes that the scope of the TC-CSD recognition regime should cover settlement services in addition to notary and central maintenance services. This would ensure a level playing field and fair competition between EEA CSDs and TC-CSDs, with adequate mitigation of the risks related to settlement services in respect of financial instruments constituted under the law of an EEA State.
Finally, with reference to the frequency of ESMA reports to the European Commission on CSDR implementation, we would like to highlight the need to recalibrate the frequency of the ESMA reports. CSDR currently envisages that ESMA should, in cooperation with national authorities and the EBA, prepare annual reports on 12 topics and communicate them to the EC by 30 April of the following year. This requirement appears to be disproportionate considering: a) the nature of certain topics, which would not require an annual update and b) the impact in terms of resources for ESMA and national authorities. ESMA's proposal on reducing the frequency of the reports under Article 74 of CSDR is included in the Annex to this letter.
3
Should you or your staff want to discuss further the enclosed proposals or require any further detailed information please do not hesitate to contact me or Fabrizio Planta, Head of the Markets and Data Reporting Department (fabrizio.planta@esma.europa.eu).
Yours sincerely,
Anneli Tuominen
-
Irene Tinagli, MEP, Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, European Parliament
João Leão, President of the ECOFIN Council, Council of the European Union
Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen,Secretary-General of the Council of the European Union
John Berrigan, Director-General, DG Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, European Commission
4
Annex
Proposal to Amend Article 74 of CSDR
(Calibration of CSDR Reports to the European Commission)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Topic to be
|
|
|
|
Topics for annual reports to the EC
|
|
covered by
|
|
|
|
|
a regular
|
|
Suggested revised frequency
|
|
|
under Article 74 of CSDR
|
|
|
|
|
|
ESMA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
report?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a-
|
settlement efficiency
|
|
Yes
|
|
Entry into force of settlement discipline
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on 1/02/2022; every two years as of 2024
|
|
b-
|
appropriateness of penalties for
|
|
Yes
|
|
Entry into force of settlement discipline
|
|
|
settlement fails
|
|
|
|
|
on 1/02/2022; every two years as of 2024
|
|
c-
|
measuring
|
internalised
|
|
Yes
|
|
Every two years, with the next report to
|
|
|
settlement
|
|
|
|
|
be delivered in 2023 (given that the first
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
one was published in November 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d- cross-border provision of Yes services
e- handling of access requests in No
Articles 49 (issuers), 52 (CSD links) and 53 (trading venues and CCPs)
To be merged with (f) and (h)
Every 3 years as of 2023 (based on frequency of peer reviews on this topic,see point h) below)
Upon request from the EC, subject to the identification of issues by the NCAs (through the PTSC)
|
|
f-
|
handling
|
of
|
applications
|
|
Yes
|
|
To be merged with (d) and (h)
|
|
|
|
submitted in
|
accordance with
|
|
|
|
Every 3 years as of 2023 (based on
|
|
|
|
the procedures
|
provision of
|
|
|
|
frequency of peer reviews on this topic,
|
|
|
|
cross-border services
|
|
|
|
see below point h)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
g-
|
handling of TC-CSD applications
|
No
|
So far, ESMA has only received the UK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CSD (EUI) application in the Brexit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
context. To be covered once there are
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
more TC-CSD applications (depending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the EC equivalence decisions), upon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
request from the EC
|
|
|
|
|
|
h-
|
where applicable, the findings of
|
|
Yes
|
|
First peer review to be launched in Q2
|
|
|
|
the peer review process for
|
|
|
|
2021; to be conducted at least every 3
|
|
|
|
cross-border supervision
|
|
|
|
years.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To be merged with (d) and (f);
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Every 3 years as of 2023
5
