ESMA response to the targeted consultation on the functioning of the ESAs

ESMA REGULAR USE The Interim Chair 26 May 2021 ESMA22-328-603 Ms Mairead McGuinness Commissioner in charge of Financial services, financial stability, and Capital Markets Union European Commission Rue de la Loi I/Wetstraat 200 1049 Brussels, Belgium Ref: ESMA response to the targeted consultation on the functioning of the European Supervisory Authorities Dear Commissioner McGuinness, We would like to take the opportunity of the targeted consultation on the functioning of the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) to share our views on the progress made in recent years in strengthening the role of ESMA, and highlight some aspects on which we believe further improvements could be made. The last review of the ESAs in 2017 represented an important milestone for ESMA. Since its establishment in 2011, ESMA has progressively evolved into an established and recognised European authority, built a reputation in effective supervision, thorough risk analysis and valuable supervisory convergence. That last review provided the opportunity to take stock of the successes of ESMA, while also addressing certain limitations. In order to make ESMA's duties and powers more resilient and fit-for-purpose, a range of changes were agreed by co- legislators. As that ESAs review only culminated in late 2019, and given that many of those changes have only recently been fully implemented, it remains in our view too early to meaningfully assess the full impact of most of the changes agreed by the co-legislators. At the same time, the environment in which ESMA operates has also changed dramatically in just a short period of time and presents new challenges for ESMA, National Competent Authorities (NCAs) and market participants. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about new risks for the financial system, while at the same time, the EU financial market landscape was altered on account of the departure of the UK from the EU. These significant events occurred at a time where financial markets are adapting to momentous global changes linked to sustainable and digital finance. These challenges not only give reason for ESMA to continue to self-reflect on the effectiveness of its responsibilities and tools for the present environment, but to also consider how suitable they are to deal with future challenges.

ESMA REGULAR USE The 2020 Capital Markets Union (CMU) Action Plan describes the ambitions for a deep and efficient single European market for capital for the future. The challenges outlined above also underscore the need to progress urgently on this, in order to rebuild the resilience of the EU economy and expand reliable and competitive sources of funding and investment for the benefit of EU citizens and companies. The Report on the CMU by the High-Level Forum in June 2020, which formed the basis for the CMU Action Plan, highlights how 'high-quality,well- resourced and convergent supervision based on a single rulebook is a pre-requisitefor the CMU' and that the powers of the ESAs need to be commensurate to achieve this. ESMA's mandate must therefore continue to be appraised in order to ensure that it continues to have the appropriate capabilities and tools to drive EU supervisory convergence, to ensure a genuine level-playing field for all market players as well as to enhance investor protection and promote stable and orderly financial markets, in line with its mission and the objectives of the CMU. Following discussions within the Board of Supervisors, we set forth some general recommendations in the annex, which we believe merit further consideration by the European Commission as part of this review. We stand ready to discuss these in more detail with the European Commission and support its future work of on these matters. Yours sincerely, Tuominen Anneli 912372492 Anneli Tuominen 2

ESMA REGULAR USE Annex Reinforcing ESMA's approach to supervisory convergence Building high and consistent standards of supervision throughout the EU remains at the core of ESMA's mandate. It is therefore vital that the tools used to achieve this are regularly appraised and, where necessary, strengthened. Many of the key changes introduced during the last ESAs Review came in the form of new or improved instruments that aim to foster that supervisory convergence. In particular, the ESMA Regulation was revised to establish a new peer review process, Union Strategic Supervisory Priorities (USSP), coordination groups, an EU supervisory handbook, and a new Questions and Answers (Q&A) process. These new tools were certainly a step in the right direction. In line with ESMA's Strategic Orientation 2020-22,ESMA implemented those changes with a risk-based approach in mind. A structured framework is gradually being put in place in which ESMA, together with the NCAs, proactively identifies supervisory risks and problems that may have an important impact in the EU on investor protection, orderly functioning of markets or financial stability. One of the outcomes was the identification of the USSPsfor the first time in November 2020. Notwithstanding the recent nature of these convergence powers, it is possible to already see the positive impact in some of their application. For example, the fast-track peer review process proved to be a nimble, efficient and timely convergence tool based on its use in the Wirecard case. At the same time, some less helpful effects in other areas are also evident, for example, complications with the pace of the new Q&A process. Therefore, it is important for ESMA's convergence tools to remain under regular assessment to ensure their appropriateness in line with ESMA's overall objectives. Recent experiences have illustrated how certain further changes may contribute to more effective convergence efforts by ESMA. At the height of the COVID crisis in 2020, when economic conditions were deteriorating and financial markets were subject to extreme volatility, the emergency coordination role under Article 18 of the ESMA Regulation was not activated based on a Board of Supervisors assessment that an emergency situation did not exist. However, this situation also exposed some fundamental issues regarding a lack of sufficient clarity in the conditions and modalities in Article 18 on how and when to trigger this coordination power. This tool should therefore be assessed further, with a view to clarifying how it can be effectively employed in emergency situations and how it interacts with ESMA's coordination role under Article 31. The ability for supervisory and enforcement information to be shared amongst NCAs and with ESMA is also a fundamental element of effective risk-based supervisory convergence. Where limitations or inefficient approaches to information sharing across the EU exist, it can hamper the effective supervisory or enforcement activity. Decisions may be taken based on limited information, which risks fragmenting the overall supervisory view and hindering efficient supervisory responses in the EU. In addition, it may prevent ESMA being effective in fulfilling its coordination function. Therefore, in order to strengthen the foundation for good information sharing, the legal basis on which NCAs and ESMA can request and share supervisory and 3

ESMA REGULAR USE enforcement information, including on entities on a named basis (when justified), should be reinforced in the ESMA Regulation and in sectoral legislation. This would allow us to collectively make our relevant convergence tools work even more effectively. Another constraint to ESMA's supervisory convergence work is the amount of resources available at national competent authorities. More supervisory convergence activity requires not only additional efforts at ESMA level, but also at national level. The Q&A tool used by the ESAs is a highly useful and efficient supervisory convergence instrument, designed to provide guidance to NCAs, market participants and other stakeholders on questions relating to the practical application or implementation of the provisions of legislative acts under their remit. The last ESAs Review resulted in the introduction of Article 16b, which adapted and formalised the ESAs' Q&A processes, and also expressly assigned a role to the European Commission for addressing questions that require the interpretation of Union law. However, these changes have not been helpful in practice. In particular for the questions requiring interpretation of Union law for which the process has proven to be extremely inefficient, slow and cumbersome. The strength of the Q&A tool lies in its efficiency, as the importance of timely responses is critical in avoiding divergent or fragmented supervisory, market and industry practices. Therefore, Article 16b of the ESMA Regulation should be reassessed to determine if the underlying objectives of the Q&A tool are being met. Considering the merits of EU level direct supervision Since its early years, ESMA has established itself as a credible and effective risk-based and data-driven supervisor. This strong reputation is primarily built on ESMA's experience as a direct supervisor and enforcer of EU Credit Rating Agencies and Trade Repositories. ESMA's supervisory responsibilities have since expanded, with the most notable new responsibilities over EU entities in recent years coming in relation to data service providers, critical benchmarks, securitisation repositories and securities financing transactions. Likewise, ESMA's supervisory and monitoring responsibilities over certain non-EU entities has also expanded during this time. ESMA now has supervisory powers over non-EU CCPs and non- EU benchmarks. Depending on when, and to whom, an equivalence decision for the provision of investment services by non-EU firms may be granted, ESMA will also have new monitoring powers over non-EU investment firms. For many of those new direct supervision responsibilities, it is too early to meaningfully assess the impact of the changes. This is because most of the powers for supervising these entities have only recently, or have not yet fully, taken effect. Nonetheless, the creation of a supervisory regime at EU level for these types of EU entities was an important step. In ESMA's response to the last ESAs Review in 2017,it outlined some criteria which could also be considered fulfilled in this respect. For example, these entities operate with a strong cross-border dimension across the EU and would therefore present a high risk of regulatory arbitrage. In addition, ESMA was able to capably build expertise centrally for these new areas 4

ESMA REGULAR USE and thus bring efficiency gains for both NCAs and market participants. It should be noted that these existing criteria could be further considered and complemented, as the CMU evolves and market developments give rise to new risks or issues at global, national or EU level. ESMA believes that, where the activity of certain sectors is orientated to domestic EU markets, the best outcomes can be achieved if supervision and enforcement is performed in closer proximity to those entities, in line with the principles of proportionality and subsidiarity. However, in certain circumstances, and taking into consideration criteria such as those mentioned above, there is merit in exploring the benefits of EU level supervision further. This argument is particularly relevant in instances where non-EU entities can access and provide services across the whole European market. The role of ESMA as a gatekeeper to the EU capital market, overseeing and mitigating the potential risks being imported by non-EU entities, could therefore be enhanced. Building ESMA's data capabilities The swift and continuous evolution of financial markets and underlying technologies presents new risks to the financial system, which requires regulators and supervisors to enhance their data capabilities to ensure the timely detection and mitigation of those risks. The EU approach to risk-based and data-driven supervision must be founded on robust and accessible high- quality data, that is analysed in a consistent manner. As outlined in ESMA's Strategic Orientation 2020-22, ESMA's aim is to increasingly become a data hub for EU securities markets, in order to enhance the availability of information at EU level for regulators, investors and market participants. Building on ESMA's experience in providing a centralised solution for MiFIR databases, the expansion of ESMA's data capabilities and responsibilities should be recognised in the ESMA Regulation and in relevant sectoral legislation where common reporting requirements already exist, for example, the Short Selling Regulation, the Market Abuse Regulation, and the Money Market Fund Regulation. In addition, as stated in ESMA's response to the consultation on the European Single Access Point (ESAP), ESMA is ready to take up a central role in setting up and running the ESAP, as suggested by the CMU High Level Forum and the European Parliament. The centralisation of this role at EU level must bring clear benefits and efficiency gains for both NCAs and reporting entities. The streamlining of reporting and data collection will ultimately result in a cost and burden reduction for NCAs and market participants, whereby centralised databases utilising latest technologies (for example, Regtech and Suptech) and providing mutual access to NCAs (and the public where relevant), would allow for the reduction in duplication of data collection, processing and analysis by multiple authorities. The extensive availability of data in a single digital location, for which the quality of that data is ensured by ESMA with the support of NCAs, enhances the consistency in the interpretation and use of that data, which will lead to a better, common understanding of risks in EU markets. This inextricably links the aims of an EU data hub with ESMA's supervisory convergence objectives. A thorough Cost-Benefit Analysis should be conducted in order to explore these ideas further, 5

