ESPN Sideline Reporter and Former NHL Rinkside Reporter Stormy Buonantony Joins VSiN as The Sports Betting Network Unveils New Lineup

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN announced today that Stormy Buonantony will join the only sports betting network dedicated to providing real-time news and analysis across every major sport as the new host of My Guys in the Desert. In addition to covering college football for ESPN, Buonantony joins VSiN from AT&T SportsNet, where she was the rinkside reporter for the Vegas Golden Knights over the past two seasons.



“I’m so excited to expand my role and join the incredibly talented and knowledgeable team at VSiN full time,” said Buonantony. “I’ve always joked that I grew up in a household where it didn’t matter who won or lost the game but rather by how many points they won or lost. This represents a special opportunity for me to combine my personal and professional backgrounds in my hometown of Las Vegas on a network committed to providing the best sports betting analysis out there.”

A guest host on VSiN for two years, Buonantony will now helm The Sports Betting Network’s flagship afternoon drive show airing weekdays from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET. Buonantony will take over hosting duties for one of VSiN’s original programs, which was developed for veteran sportscaster Brent Musburger to bring fans behind the counter to learn from the industry’s legendary line originators.

Prior to her role with the Golden Knights, Buonantony spent the 2017- 2019 seasons as an in-stadium emcee and team reporter for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Her portfolio also includes ESPN's SEC Network, Raycom Sports, NBC News Channel, and the Mountain West Network in Colorado.

“Stormy is a rising sports media star who quickly established herself on our air and secured a well-deserved spot on the most robust and experienced team of sports betting experts in the industry,” said Brian Musburger, Chief Executive Officer, VSiN. “As we continue to expand our team and enhance our unique sports betting product, we understand that we’re following markets that don't sleep. This dynamic space cannot be covered in one segment or even an hour on weekday afternoons, so we’re excited to introduce our expanded lineup to better serve the growing number of sports bettors across the country.”

Buonantony joins as VSiN is adding new hosts and new shows to deliver 21 live hours daily for its 24/7 linear programming channel, which launched in February 2017 as the first and only network focused exclusively on sports betting. The announcement comes on the heels of VSiN’s content distribution deal with YouTube.

In addition to Buonantony and the recent addition of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Shaun King , VSiN continues to strengthen its team of sports betting experts with new hosts, including:

Femi Abebefe will host Point Spread Saturday, Point Spread Sunday and The Pre-Game Show on weekend mornings with programming aimed to arm both new and experienced football bettors with actionable insights ahead of game time. Abebefe joins The Sports Betting Network following more than seven years in sports media as a local sports anchor, most recently at KOMO 4 TV in Seattle.





will host Point Spread Saturday, Point Spread Sunday and The Pre-Game Show on weekend mornings with programming aimed to arm both new and experienced football bettors with actionable insights ahead of game time. Abebefe joins The Sports Betting Network following more than seven years in sports media as a local sports anchor, most recently at KOMO 4 TV in Seattle. Dave Ross will host Betting Across America on Saturday and The Green Zone on Sunday. Ross and a team of experts will provide bettors with real-time info so they can exploit the new opportunities available for the emerging area of in-game wagering. Most recently, Ross was at Stadium in Chicago where he hosted multiple NFL, MLB and UFC shows for the multi-platform sports network. Before that he spent 18 years at FOX 5 in Washington DC, covering each of the city’s professional sports teams.





will host Betting Across America on Saturday and The Green Zone on Sunday. Ross and a team of experts will provide bettors with real-time info so they can exploit the new opportunities available for the emerging area of in-game wagering. Most recently, Ross was at Stadium in Chicago where he hosted multiple NFL, MLB and UFC shows for the multi-platform sports network. Before that he spent 18 years at FOX 5 in Washington DC, covering each of the city’s professional sports teams. Scott Seidenberg will host The Lookahead overnights from Circa Resort and Casino, home to one of the few 24/7 sports books in Las Vegas. The sports betting markets never close and Seidenberg will be in position to get bettors ready for a new menu of games with the freshest betting lines. He previously hosted nationally syndicated shows on ESPN Radio and NBC Sports Radio, as well as local shows on ESPN 98.7 in New York City. Seidenberg has hosted sports betting podcasts and digital programs for a variety of outlets.



For the full schedule, visit https://www.vsin.com/watch-and-listen/show-schedule/.

“VSiN has assembled a powerhouse of betting experts that will continue to deliver entertaining and authentic content across every major sport 24/7 and will solidify VSiN’s standing as the trusted authority in sports betting news, information and analysis,” said Brian Angiolet, Chief Media Officer, DraftKings. “I believe that this new lineup will quickly connect with our millions of customers by providing unique and diverse perspectives as we continue to expand our broadcasting footprint.”

VSiN was acquired by DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) in March and continues to deliver the news, analysis and insights sports bettors need to make informed wagering decisions. Featuring some of the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting experts and legendary book makers, VSiN informs and entertains the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether they’re sharp bettors or brand new to the action. The unique content sets the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and shares expert tips and predictions across the college and pro football, college and pro basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, tennis and more.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first and only sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T Pittsburgh, beIN SPORTS, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com, VSiN.com/Podcasts and the VSiN app .

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sports books at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country. VSiN is a subsidiary of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).

