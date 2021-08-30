Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ESRB publishes EU Non-bank Financial Intermediation Risk Monitor 2021

08/30/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

30 August 2021

The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) has today published the EU Non-bank Financial Intermediation Risk Monitor 2021 (NBFI Monitor). This is the sixth issue in an annual series monitoring non-bank financial intermediation, an area which has grown in recent years and now accounts for around 40% of the EU financial system.

This issue of the NBFI Monitor focuses on data up to end-2020 and includes three special features on the following topics:

  1. the vulnerabilities of commercial real estate (CRE) funds; data are used to analyse the leverage and liquidity of real estate funds in view of the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic;
  2. the role of insurers in credit intermediation, their interconnectedness with funds and the derivatives they hold;
  3. the Gamestop, Greensill and Archegos incidents, which highlight search for yield behaviour, interconnectedness and the use of derivatives to increase leverage positions.

The NBFI Monitor also identifies cyclical risks and structural risks and vulnerabilities affecting the non-bank sector.

Cyclical risks are:

  • uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery;
  • rising indebtedness, increased credit risk and risks from associated rating downgrades;
  • decoupling of the real economy and financial markets;
  • the fragile nature of liquidity in some markets.

And the key structural risks and vulnerabilities are:

  • excessive risk-taking, liquidity transformation, and risks associated with the use of excessive leverage among some types of investment funds and other non-bank financial institutions;
  • domestic and cross-border interconnectedness and the risk of contagion across sectors and within the non-bank financial system;
  • risks related to the low interest rate environment.

These risks and vulnerabilities are assessed with the help of an entity-based monitoring framework, which considers both investment funds and other financial institutions such as financial vehicle corporations, security and derivative dealers and financial corporations engaged in lending. The analysis is complemented by an activity-based assessment considering risks and vulnerabilities in securities financing transactions, derivatives and securitisations, which are used across entities and where risks can arise from the use and reuse of financial collateral.

For media queries, please contact William Lelieveldt, tel.: +49 69 1344 7316.

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:32aUNIBAP : Get to know our colleagues Josefine and Søren
PU
06:32aINVESTINDUSTRIAL ACQUISITION : Business Combination Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06:32aALPA HEAL : Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (Form 8-K)
PU
06:32aELLOMAY CAPITAL : Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
06:32aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on Extraordinary General Meeting (Form 6-K)
PU
06:32aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Extension of tenure of Ms.A.Manimekhalai as Executive Director, Canara Bank
PU
06:32aEMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Use of Treasury Shares
PU
06:32aRetail Trade Turnover index grew 2.6%
PU
06:32aMAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR : Merger Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06:32aMAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE : announces expansion of Sandersville, Georgia USA facility by 11 acres and update on phase 2 construction (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2GREGGS PLC : GRAPHIC -TAKE FIVE: Adios summer
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector
4Dragons fly as Chinese millennials take a shine to gold
5Cautious Fed keeps world stocks happy, oil slips from highs

HOT NEWS