ESRB response to ESMA's consultation on determining the degree of systemic importance of LCH Ltd and ICE Clear Europe or some of their clearing services

ECB-PUBLIC

to EU clearing members is allowed under the condition that ESMA has a direct supervisory role at LCH Ltd and ICE Clear Europe.

The recognition of UK CCPs is temporary and valid until 30 June 2022, in line with the EU Commission time-limited decision on the equivalence between the EU and UK regimes for CCPs. Furthermore, as outlined in the EU Commission equivalence decision, ESMA is given the …"time to conduct a comprehensive review of the systemic importance of UK CCPs and their clearing services or activities to the Union and take any appropriate measures to address financial stability risks in accordance with Article 25 of Regulation (EU) No 648/2012, including recommending to the Commission that a UK CCP should not be recognised or withdrawing its recognition.". According to this article, the review includes a fully reasoned assessment to examine whether a third country CCP (TC-CCP) or some of its clearing services are of such substantial systemic importance that this TC-CCP should not be recognised to provide certain clearing services or activities. EMIR foresees that as a part of this decision, ESMA consults the ESRB and seeks agreement from the relevant central banks of issue.

The ESRB was consulted by ESMA on 19 November 2021.

The ESRB agrees with ESMA's main findings. In particular, the ESRB agrees with ESMA that the following clearing services are of substantial systemic importance for the financial stability of the EU or one or more of its Member States: LCH Ltd SwapClear for products denominated in EUR and PLN, and short term interest rate (STIR) and credit default swap (CDS) services in EUR operated by ICE Clear Europe Ltd. It also agrees with ESMA that from a financial stability perspective the costs of a decision not to recognise the three clearing services mentioned above would at this point in time outweigh the benefits.

The ESRB takes note that ESMA does under the current circumstances not consider issuing a recommendation to the Commission in the sense of Article 25(2c) of EMIR. Instead, in light of the substantial systemic importance of the three clearing services and the identified risks and vulnerabilities, ESMA proposes that the adoption of follow-up measures be considered to address the risks and vulnerabilities identified in the assessment. In its own assessment, the ESRB arrived at the same conclusion as ESMA with regard to the need for follow-up measures to address vulnerabilities and risk to financial stability. A broad indication of such follow-up measures is provided below.

In addition to the comprehensive assessment report that formed part of ESMA's consultation of the ESRB, the ESRB's response to ESMA is informed by the ESRB's own detailed data analysis and by extensive discussion at expert, technical and policy level. This analysis includes an assessment of the degree of systemicness as well as the costs and benefits and other consequences of a decision not to recognise LCH Ltd and ICE Clear Europe or any of the services provided. The topic has been discussed extensively at the ESRB's Task Force on Central Counterparties, the ESRB's Advisory Technical Committee and the ESRB's Advisory Scientific Committee. Prior to reaching its conclusion at