ESS Inc. Applauds U.S. Senate for Passing Infrastructure Bill, Including Key Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Provisions

WILSONVILLE, Ore., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS Inc.”, “ESS” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, commends the U.S. Senate for achieving bipartisan agreement today in passing the nation’s most important infrastructure funding bill in a generation.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act calls for $550 billion in new federal funding for America’s infrastructure over the next five years – investments that will help grow the economy, enhance the nation’s competitiveness, and create jobs – and must now be taken up by the House of Representatives.

Passing this bill will accelerate the transition to a clean, 21st-century electric grid by allocating $73 billion – the largest such investment in history – for clean energy transmission, EV infrastructure and energy storage supply chains, resilience and flexibility programs. The bill includes much-needed funding for the Energy Act of 2020, including $355 million to advance long-duration energy storage technologies, and investments in utility-scale energy storage demonstration projects.

“Congratulations to the U.S. Senate for coming together to pass this monumental legislation on behalf of the American people,” said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS Inc. “This generational investment in clean, long-duration energy storage and renewable energy will create good-paying jobs for American workers and help build the resilient grid infrastructure our country needs. ESS is committed to employing American workers to produce U.S.-made, sustainable battery storage as a key component to decarbonizing the energy system. We look forward to this bill becoming law and delivering on the promise of a clean energy future.”

About ESS Inc.

ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys environmentally sustainable, low-cost, iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring from 4 to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy Warehouse™ and Energy Center™ use earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, resulting in an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, utilities, and commercial and industrial facility owners to make the transition to more flexible non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment. For more information visit www.essinc.com .

ESS recently announced it would become a public company through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: STWO). Closing of the merger is subject to approval by the shareholders of both ESS and ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other conditions.

