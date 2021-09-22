ESS Inc. to Host Webcast and Q&A for Retail Investors Interested in Learning More About the Company's Sustainable Iron Flow Batteries and the Long-Duration Energy Storage Market Opportunity

WILSONVILLE, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS Inc.,” “ESS” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, announced it will host a webcast and Q&A session for retail investors interested in learning more about the Company ahead of its expected listing on the New York Stock Exchange next month.



ESS expects to complete a merger with ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (“STWO”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (NASDAQ: STWO ). The Company expects the transaction to close in early October 2021, subject to approval of STWO shareholders at a special meeting scheduled for October 5, 2021 and the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions and, upon closing, the Company’s common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GWH.”

ESS is committed to transparency with investors, regardless of their size and economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, ESS will hold special retail-focused webcast on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Starting today, retail investors can submit questions to management to be addressed during the webcast. To submit questions, please send an email to investors@essinc.com with your question. Questions can be submitted through September 27, 2021. A link to the webcast will be posted on the ESS investor page at https://essinc.com/investors . A replay of the event will be available on the ESS investor page soon after the conclusion of the event.

About ESS Inc.

ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys environmentally sustainable, low-cost, iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring from 4 to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy Warehouse™ and Energy Center™ use earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, resulting in an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, utilities, and commercial and industrial facility owners to make the transition to more flexible non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment. For more information visit www.essinc.com .

ESS recently announced it would become a public company through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: STWO). Closing of the merger is subject to approval by the shareholders of both ESS and ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other conditions.

About ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.

STWO is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. STWO has a focus on businesses that employ a strategic approach to sustainability; that is, a business whose pursuit of sustainability—environmental, social and/or economic—is core to driving its performance and success. STWO’s sponsor is an affiliate of ACON Investments, L.L.C.

About ACON Investments, L.L.C.

ACON Investments, L.L.C., headquartered in Washington, DC, is an international private equity firm investing in North America, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1996, ACON Investments, L.L.C. has managed approximately $6 billion of capital to date and has professionals in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, Bogotá and Madrid. For more information, visit www.aconinvestments.com.

