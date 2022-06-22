ETF overview: Carbon transition, Energy infrastructure and Agriculture producers

Ishares MSCI Global Agriculture producers ETF (VEGI):

The VEGI is built to track an index: The "MSCI ACWI Select Agriculture Producers IMI Net Total Return Index". It provides physical exposure, which means you own its shares and earn returns on these securities. This share class generates a stream of income by distributing dividends. The ETF includes 143 companies, 15 of which represent 69.51% of the total weight. Deere is VEGI's largest holding with 18.31%, which is good for the ETF as the company has a strong financial foundation with a rising market capitalization, rising EBITDA and rising ROA. However, this ETF includes three areas: the US (55.9%), Canada (9.4%) and Others (34.7%), as well as three sectors: Materials (38.6%), Consumer Staples (33.3%) and Industrials (27.1%).

What's good about this ETF:

Driven by excessive globalization, global demand for agricultural products continues to grow as a result of dietary changes, population growth, rising incomes and increased urbanization. Improved living conditions lead to additional consumption, even overconsumption and waste, which requires increased production. This causes considerable collateral damage, such as land degradation, deforestation, overexploitation of groundwater, greenhouse gas emissions, excessive use of pesticides…etc. The growth of agricultural production is hampered by the increased scarcity and decreasing quality of land and water resources, because obviously, what can be produced will depend on the availability and productivity of resources, especially land and water. Moreover, loss and waste put unnecessary pressure on land, water and energy resources along the food value chain. Especially since agricultural production in 2050 will have increased by an estimated 70% if it is to meet food needs. The development of technologies - GPS tracking, Drones, The Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics - will be beneficial to the agricultural sector and consequently to the VEGI ETF, which tracks the agricultural production index. These improvements will help optimize harvests, preserve the ecosystem and lower labor costs thanks to robots.

First Trust North America Energy Infrastructure ETF (EMLP):

The EMLP is provided by First Trust and supplies exposure to North American Equities. The investment objective of the fund is to seek total return where the fund's investment strategy is to focus on distributions and current dividends paid to shareholders. The ETF offers slight diversification with 58 companies spread across three geographies and three sectors. In fact, it is 60.3% based in the U.S., 15% in Canada and 24.7% in other areas, for 41.5% in Utilities, 29.7% in Energy and 28.8% in others. At the same time, the 15 major companies that make up this ETF have a strong balance sheet, with good growth prospects and thus account for 59.74% of it. Despite a slight increase of 4.51% over the last five years, it is one of the few to have increased over the last six months (+3.75%).

What's good about this ETF:

The global energy sector is transforming from fossil fuel-based energy production and consumption systems to renewable energy sources. Global regulatory structures in the area of energy transition have taken different steps. For example, the U.S. has promoted a policy for low greenhouse gas emission power generation and a cleaner economy.

The ETF derives its revenue from affiliates and from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, oil and natural gas storage. With a 40.53% increase over the past year, the energy sector has seen the most growth. At the same time, EMLP is managed by First Trust, which manages 256 funds for a total amount of $131 billion, providing good security. With the development of renewable energies and increasing investments, this ETF should benefit from this craze and see its price explode in the coming years.

Blackrock US Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU):

This ETF provided by Ishares supplies exposure to Large and Mid-Cap US equities, that may be better positioned to benefit from the transition to a low-carbon economy. The ETF is composed of 380 companies for a 98.7% representation in the US. It is separated into six different sectors, providing investors with significant diversity: Information Technology (32.6%), Health Care (14%), Consumer Discretionary (13.3%), Financials (11.1%), Industrials (8.3%) and Other (20.7%). Despite a drop of 11.63% since its inception in April 2021, this ETF is composed of a majority of S&P500 companies, heavily impacted by inflation and the potential upcoming recession, which should allow for a nice growth in the future. Especially since LCTU has nearly $1,190.90 million in assets under management.

What's good about this ETF:

Driven by structural and permanent changes in energy supply, demand and prices, the energy transition also aims to reduce energy-related greenhouse gas emissions through various forms of decarbonization. More and more investors and companies are seeking greater clarity and confidence in addressing long-term climate risks and opportunities. At the same time, the ETF's top 15 companies with a 31.65% weighting are investing heavily in green technologies. It has positions in Apple, which committed to be 100% carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030. It also includes Alphabet – witch Google becoming the first major company in history to be carbon neutral in 2007 -, and Berkshire Hathaway, whose portfolio is composed of sustainability companies. The ETF, via Blackrock, aims to dominate the environmental sector.