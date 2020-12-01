Log in
EU-ASEAN Strategic Partnership

12/01/2020 | 05:05am EST
Brussels, 01/12/2020 - 10:55, UNIQUE ID: 201201_3

The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations opened a new chapter in their longstanding relationship by becoming Strategic Partners in 2020. This elevates their partnership with a commitment to regular summits at leaders' level. The relationship between the two regional organisations is based on shared values and principles such as rules-based international order, effective and sustainable multilateralism, free and fair trade.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 10:04:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
5LG CHEM, LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: LG Chem to double China battery capacity to meet Tesla demand - sources

