EU-ASEAN Strategic Partnership

Brussels, 01/12/2020 - 10:55, UNIQUE ID: 201201_3

Factsheets

The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations opened a new chapter in their longstanding relationship by becoming Strategic Partners in 2020. This elevates their partnership with a commitment to regular summits at leaders' level. The relationship between the two regional organisations is based on shared values and principles such as rules-based international order, effective and sustainable multilateralism, free and fair trade.