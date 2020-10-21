EU Biofuels Chain joint position paper on 2030 climate ambitions

EU Biofuels Chain

Joint position paper on the

Increase of the EU Climate Ambition for 2030 in the Transport Sector

Consequent with the increased ambitions brought by the European Green Deal, and the objective to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the European Union (EU) ought to ensure that its 2020 energy and climate objectives are met. On top of this, the European Green Deal proposes that the 2030 objectives be increased. This is valid for both the minimum 32% renewable energy target and the minimum 30% greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction in sectors not covered by the EU ETS (Effort Sharing).

The European Commission (EC) has recently put forward a proposal to increase the EU's 2030 target for GHG emission reductions to at least -55% compared to 1990 levels. To assess the feasibility and economic cost of this revamped target, the EC will publish a comprehensive Impact Assessment (IA) by Q3 2020, which should explain how to get to this target.

The EU Biofuels Chain welcomes this increased ambition, and is ready to continue delivering real solutions to help decarbonise the European transport sector, progress towards a low carbon economy, strengthen the independence and revenue of European farmers, and contribute to the EU's long-term vision of achieving a carbon neutral Europe by mid-century. The Chain is also committed to support a thriving circular bioeconomy, contribute to deliver sustainable food, feed and non-food products, and reduce European dependence on imports of protein feed and fuel.

But this ambition must be translated into concrete and practical actions to ensure an effective, sustainable and successful decarbonisation of the European transport sector. In fact, while the EU has made overall progress in renewables incorporation and emissions reduction, the picture in the transport sector is dire, with a 94% reliance on fossil fuels, and emissions 19% higher than 1990 levels1. Going forward, the transport sector must contribute further to the European Green Deal objectives. Failure to do so would place a higher burden on other non-ETSsectors such as agriculture.

The EU will be unable to do without liquid fuels post 2020. Indeed, the EC already stated clearly that the change in the composition of the EU vehicle fleet will be gradual and that at least 80% of new vehicles will run, at least partially, on an internal combustion engine. Certified sustainable crop-based biofuels should remain part of the transport fuel mix as long as liquid fuels are needed. Reducing GHG emissions in the transport sector is comparatively more difficult and costly than in any other sector. Therefore, CO2 pricing of transport fuels must be separate from the existing EU ETS to consider the specificities of the transport sector. Including transport in the EU ETS, given the present and future levels of ETS allowances, would be very unlikely to trigger the important efforts needed to decarbonise EU transport, and weaken any real decarbonisation progress.

Against this background, the associations representing the EU Biofuels Value Chain are putting forward these key principles for revising upwards the EU Climate Ambition for 2030 in the transport sector:

1. Increase ambitions for transport fuels GHG savings and renewable energy use in transport

The minimum share of renewable energy of at least 14% in transport by 2030 (EU RES-T), set in

article 25 of the Directive (EU) 2018/2001 (RED II), is not enough to allow the necessary

