EXCLUSIVE-EU COMMISSION ASKS REGULATOR ACER TO EXAMINE GERMANY'S NATURAL GAS LEVY - THREE SOURCES
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|101 PTS
|-1.01%
|-10.28%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 9 AM ET
Russia struggles to sell Pacific oil, 14 tankers stuck - sources, data
CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chewy, Coinbase Global, IBM, Intel, Snap...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Remy Cointreau, European Drinks Stocks Jump After Outlook Reassures
Lonza chairman to step down, drugmaker confirms targets, shares soar
French farmers block highways around Paris as protest reach capital