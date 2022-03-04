Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU COVID vaccinations fall as pandemic worries ebb, Ukraine grabs spotlight

03/04/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Germany starts vaccinating with Novavax

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccinations in the European Union fell last week to their lowest level in more than a year, EU data show, as fears about the pandemic ebbed, governments relaxed restrictions and public attention shifted to the crisis in Ukraine.

The pace of immunisations in the bloc began steadily falling since the start of the year amid a slowdown in infections. Some 72% of EU's population has had two doses by now, leaving tens of millions still unvaccinated.

In the week to Feb. 27, vaccinations sank to less than 4 million, the lowest since January 2021, data from the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) show.

The fall has accelerated since mid-February with vaccinations declining by an average of 30% a week, their fastest drop excluding holidays.

That came as governments started lifting restrictions, including mandates requiring proof of vaccination at workplaces and public venues, after the highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant proved to be milder than earlier ones.

It also coincided with a shift in global attention from the pandemic to the crisis in Ukraine, which Google search data show came into the spotlight in mid-February when Washington began warning of an imminent Russian invasion of its neighbour.

"People had already begun to feel to be out of danger. Then the war in Ukraine certainly contributed to closing the COVID-19 chapter," Antonella Viola, professor of immunology at Italy's University of Padua, told Reuters.

Data from France and Italy show that vaccinations sank from mid-February. At the same time searches on Google for COVID-19 in the two countries hit their lowest level since the start of the pandemic, while searches for Ukraine sky-rocketed.


Graphic: COVID vaccinations vs COVID web searches

Vaccination rates in the United States have also fallen off sharply, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ended Feb. 25, the lowest total was recorded for the administration of first doses and boosters since the start of the vaccination campaign in December 2020.

NO NOVAVAX EFFECT

Of about 3.7 million doses administered in the EU in the week to Feb. 27, only 230,000 were given to unvaccinated people, the lowest ever number.

That reflects, in part, the high rate of primary coverage, with countries deploying boosters, but also resistance of parts of the population.

The fall coincided with the introduction of the Novavax's vaccine in the EU from the middle of last week.

Health officials hope the vaccine may help convince the vaccine-hesitant because of its more conventional protein-based technology.

The Novavax vaccine is being usually administered as a first dose to unvaccinated people, whereas those who have already completed the primary vaccination series normally receive a mRNA booster.

Boosters accounted for two-thirds of EU vaccinations last week, whereas first doses made up just 6% of the total, with the rest being second shots in the primary vaccination series.

The ECDC said it did not have data on the uptake of the Novavax vaccine yet.

Novavax said deliveries of its vaccine began on Feb. 24, with some states having received the first doses only this week. It did not comment on the uptake.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio and Emilio Parodi; Editing by Josephine Mason and Tomasz Janowski)

By Francesco Guarascio and Emilio Parodi


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.35% 2614.33 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
NOVAVAX, INC. -3.56% 77.85 Delayed Quote.-43.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:57aAnalysis-War in Ukraine puts pressure on East European banks to prop up sinking currencies
RE
10:56aLebanese bank closes over 30 British-held accounts after UK ruling-depositors' group
RE
10:56aRussia-owned SCF oil tankers rerouting from Canada, returning to Russia
RE
10:54aWall St drops 1% as Ukraine worries eclipse strong jobs data
RE
10:49aAt least 56 killed in suicide bombing at Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan
RE
10:47aAt least 56 killed in suicide bombing at Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan
RE
10:44aBelgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions
RE
10:43aSwiss to waive anti-trust rules for gas companies seeking new supplies
RE
10:41aFrance activates nuclear watchdog crisis centre after Ukraine nuclear plant fire
RE
10:41aBiden meets Niinisto as support grows in Finland for NATO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
3BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
4Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
5The latest from London: The FTSE 100 plunges after nuclear plant attack

HOT NEWS