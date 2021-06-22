Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU Commission approves Germany's 25.6 billion euro recovery plan

06/22/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The skyline with its financial district is photographed during sunset as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Tuesday Germany's 25.6 billion euro plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years.

The scheme will be financed from EU grants only until 2026. Once the plan is also approved by EU finance ministers in July, Germany will get 2.3 billion euros in pre-financing for projects foreseen under the plan.

"The reforms and investments outlined will contribute to the digitalisation and decarbonisation of the German economy so that it is better prepared for the future," Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

The Commission said that Germany's plan allocated 42% of its total to measures that support cutting CO2 emissions, comfortably above the 37% required by the EU.

It aimed to decarbonise Germany industry, with a particular focus on renewable hydrogen, investments in sustainable mobility and the renovation of residential buildings to improve their energy efficiency.

Germany also plans to spend 52% of its total allocation to become more digital in public services, especially health, and businesses, again well above the EU requirement of 20%.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06aFed's Daly says climate change poses 'significant' economic risk
RE
11:04aEU Commission approves Germany's 25.6 billion euro recovery plan
RE
10:53aAston Martin sues Swiss dealer over Valkyrie payments
RE
10:52aFed's Mester flags financial stability concerns in central bank accommodation
RE
10:48aAston Martin sues Swiss dealer over Valkyrie payments
RE
10:48aSpain Sells EUR8 Billion in New 10-Year Bond -- Update
DJ
10:47aSterling slips, hovering around $1.39 as dollar recovers
RE
10:42aWITHDRAWING TIKTOK, WECHAT BANS A POSITIVE U.S. STEP : China
RE
10:41aChina to auction first batch of state metal reserves on July 5-6
RE
10:37aHungary central bank leads EU pack with first post-COVID rate hike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Even after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals
4ANALYSIS: Investors focus on central bank speakers after extreme market moves
5Britain begins negotiations to join trans-Pacific trade deal

HOT NEWS