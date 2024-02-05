BRUSSELS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to take into account its ambitious targets for solar power deployment if it considers any measures to curb imports of photovoltaic panels, wafers and other components, a senior EU official said on Monday.

European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness told the European Parliament that the EU was working on a vast set of instruments to support the solar industry. Currently, 97% of the panels deployed in Europe are imported, mainly from China.

"Given that we currently rely to a very important degree on imports to reach EU solar deployment targets, any potential measure needs to be weighed against the objectives we have set ourselves when it comes to the energy transition," she told lawmakers. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)