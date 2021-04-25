Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU Commissioner Breton confident of 70% inoculation goal by mid-July

04/25/2021 | 05:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS, April 25 (Reuters) - The European Union will be able to produce enough vaccines to achieve its target for immunity of its adult population by the middle of July, the EU executive's vaccine task force chief said in an interview with a Greek newspaper published on Sunday.

The European Commission has set a target of inoculating 70% of the EU's adult population by the end of this summer, banking on a big increase in vaccine deliveries to accelerate its vaccination drive.

"We are confident that we will be able to produce a sufficient number of vaccines to achieve the goal of collective immunity, which means that 70% of the adult population would have been vaccinated by mid-July," European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday in an interview with Greek weekly newspaper "To Vima".

The European Commission said earlier this week that it expects to seal the world's biggest vaccine supply deal within days, securing up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine between 2021-2023.

Breton said that more than 400 million doses were expected to be delivered in the second quarter. "Member States need to be ready to speed up vaccinations," he said.

He added that vaccine production in Europe is doubling every month in 53 production facilities and that by the end of the year, annual production capacity will reach three billion doses with more production lines available. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:04aEgypt projects 7.1% increase in debt financing needs in 2021/22 - draft budget
RE
07:00aIf Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band
RE
06:46aPutin and Biden may meet in June - RIA cites Kremlin aide
RE
06:46aRussia's putin and u.s.' biden may meet in june - ria cites kremlin aide
RE
06:20aEgypt projects 7.1% increase in debt financing needs in 2021/22 - draft budget
RE
06:20aEgypt aims to increase tax revenues by 1.9% to 983 bln egp ($62.9 bln) in draft 2021/22 budget - document
RE
06:20aEgypt expects provision of 8.6 mln tonnes of wheat, of which 5.1 mln tonnes will be imported, in draft 2021/22 budget - document
RE
06:20aEgypt expects fuel subsidy bill to drop 35% to 18.4 billion egp ($1.2) in draft 2021/22 budget - document
RE
06:19aEgypt aims to sell international treasuries worth 66 bln egp ($4.2 bln) in draft 2021/22 budget from 72 bln egp in current financial year - document
RE
06:19aEgypt targets average interest rate of 13.2% on government treasuries in draft 2021/22 budget from 14% in current financial year - document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kansas City Southern says it will talk with rival bidder CN; CP welcomes regulatory ruling
2SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION : Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : THE GIESSWEIN STORY: It all started with Grandma's knitted sweaters
5BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, April 26

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ