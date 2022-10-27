Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU Energy Commissioner discusses gas price cap with Norway

10/27/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Commissioner holds a news conference on high energy prices at the European Parliament in Strasbourg

OSLO (Reuters) - European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday she had informed Norwegian officials about planned "emergency measures" to address high energy prices, including a price cap on natural gas.

EU energy ministers this week discussed proposals to contain and potentially cap gas prices that have soared in the wake of the war in Ukraine and as Russian supplies have dwindled.

Norway has become the most important natural gas supplier to the EU, accounting for 25% of all EU imports, after a drop in Russian gas flows.

"We have to find solutions that help us to calm down the gas market in a way that our consumers and businesses can continue operating and not lose their level playing field against other global market regions," Simson told a news conference.

However, no decision had yet been made and work continued to address questions on how a price cap will secure supply and over its design, she said, speaking after meeting Norway's Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland.

EU energy ministers will meet again on Nov. 24, with Simson not ruling out a proposal before that date.

"I think the Norwegian government [...], we have been very clear that this solution will find place in a commercial framework and that is still our message. But I think dialogue is important in this difficult time," Aasland said during the same news conference.

Simson also said the Commission planned to establish a platform for joint gas purchases that could cover at least 15% of the EU's gas storage capacity.

(Reporting by Nora Buli and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.68% 94.68 Delayed Quote.17.17%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.60% 282.3767 Real-time Quote.66.73%
WTI 1.04% 89.098 Delayed Quote.17.00%
Latest news "Economy"
09:07aU.S. core capital goods orders unexpectedly fall in September
RE
09:06aTotalEnergies received $748 million in dividends from Russia in first nine months
RE
09:04aJump in Aircraft Orders Drive Increase in Durable Goods Demand
DJ
09:03aEU Energy Commissioner discusses gas price cap with Norway
RE
09:03aGlobal FX trading hits record $7.5 trln a day - BIS survey
RE
08:57aLagarde comments at ECB press conference
RE
08:56aInstant view: US Q3 GDP rise helps soft landing case
RE
08:55aFactbox-Has Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons?
RE
08:52aItaly's Meloni reaffirms support for Ukraine in call with NATO chief
RE
08:51aU.S. GDP Rose 2.6% Rate in 3Q
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors punish Zuckerberg as costly metaverse pitch falls flat
2Analyst recommendations: HSBC, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Netflix, Tene..
3Futures climb on easing rate hike bets, Meta plunges on dismal outlook
4TotalEnergies Announces the Third 2022 Interim Dividend of 0.69/Share,..
5AIXTRON upgrades 2022 growth guidance based on strong order situation/ ..

HOT NEWS