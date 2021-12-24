EU HRC imports hit record high in October

European imports of hot-rolled coil (HRC) surged to a record high in October, as large exporters cleared a huge volume of product into resetting quarterly quotas.

Imports of wide HRC soared to 1.43mn t, up by almost 110pc on the year and nearly 115pc from the previous month. Over the first 10 months of this year, EU-27 countries have imported 8.48mnt of HRC, compared with 5.28mn t in 2020 and 6.36mn t a year earlier.

European mills undoubtedly would point to the data as justification for the necessity of a robust safeguard, while buyers would attest to the weak delivery performance of domestic producers for much of this year, which, in their view, forced them to turn to overseas material. Much of the material arriving in October was booked in the second and early third quarters, when the market was at its hottest point and most buyers were worried about security of supply. When it was able to clear customs, apparent demand was much quieter and ports were much fuller with material.

In a reversal from September, where more atypical exporters - such as Japan - were the largest source of European HRC imports, traditional exporters took a larger share in October. Russia was the largest source, with 347,178t clearing customs, equating to almost a quarter of all of the EU's HRC imports. Just over 323,000t of Turkish HRC cleared customs, giving it a 22.6pc share of overall imports, while 238,067t of Indian HRC was registered, with a 16.6pc share.

