EU Iran nuclear talks coordinator to visit Tehran amid stalled talks - Nour News

05/07/2022 | 07:57am EDT
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora attends a news conference in Vienna

DUBAI (Reuters) - The European Union's Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora is to visit Tehran on Tuesday, the semi-official agency Nour News reported on Saturday, as talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have stalled.

"This trip could be seen as a new step in constructive consultations on the few but important issues that have remained in the Vienna talks," Nour News said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
