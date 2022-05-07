EU Iran nuclear talks coordinator to visit Tehran amid stalled talks - Nour News
05/07/2022 | 07:57am EDT
DUBAI (Reuters) - The European Union's Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora is to visit Tehran on Tuesday, the semi-official agency Nour News reported on Saturday, as talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have stalled.
"This trip could be seen as a new step in constructive consultations on the few but important issues that have remained in the Vienna talks," Nour News said on Twitter.
