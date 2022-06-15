EU, Israel and Egypt sign deal to boost East Med gas exports to Europe

(Adds detail)
CAIRO/JERUSALEM, June 15 (Reuters) - Israel and Egypt will
aim to boost natural gas exports to Europe under a memorandum of
understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday as the continent looks
to replace Russian energy imports.
The framework deal signed with the European Union (EU) will
be the first to allow "significant" exports of Israeli gas to
Europe, Israel's energy ministry said.
Under the agreement, the EU will encourage European
companies to participate in Israeli and Egyptian exploration
tenders, the ministry said.
Some Israeli gas is already sent by pipeline to liquefaction
plants on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, from where it is
re-exported as liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Officials say they expect shipments of LNG from Egypt to
Europe to increase under the agreement, though they have said it
would likely take a couple of years before the exports can be
significantly expanded.
Egypt is also a gas producer, but its exports have been
limited by rising domestic demand.
"Today Egypt and Israel make a commitment to share our
natural gas with Europe and to help with the energy crisis,"
Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar said after the signing
of the MoU in Cairo.
The agreement recognises that natural gas will have a
central role in the EU's energy market until 2030.
Following that, the use of natural gas is expected to
decline in line with its commitment becoming a zero-emission
economy by 2050.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Alaa Swilam in Cairo, and Ari
Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by
Kirsten Donovan and Jason Neely)