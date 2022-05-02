EU-Mercosur trade deal to clear environmental hurdles this year, EU commissioner says

SAO PAULO, May 2 (Reuters) - The European Union and the
South American trade bloc Mercosur could by year's end resolve
environmental concerns that are holding up a free trade
agreement, EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told Reuters.
EU ambassadors have previously told Brazil that the free
trade deal with Mercosur, agreed to in principle in 2019, will
not be ratified unless concrete steps are taken to stop soaring
destruction of the Amazon rainforest.
The Mercosur bloc includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and
Uruguay.
Brazilian ministers have in turn accused opponents of the
deal of using environmental concerns as an excuse for trade
protectionism.
Sinkevicius, the commissioner for the environment, said a
"side letter" or addendum to the free trade agreement would
address missing environmental safeguards. The ultimate approval
of the free trade deal would depend on the side letter also
being approved.
"We are working on the Mercosur agreement, on a side letter,
which will be finalized, hopefully, this year ... as regards the
missing parts ... for example, the environmental part," he said
in a phone interview at the end of a four-day visit to Brazil.
Sinkevicius said he raised concerns with Brazil's
environment minister and legislators over a bill pending in the
country's Congress that would open up protected indigenous land
to commercial mining.
If Congress passes the law, backed by right-wing President
Jair Bolsonaro, Sinkevicius said it could affect the free trade
deal and Brazil's application for membership to the Organization
for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) group of rich
nations.
"That would definitely not help," he said.
After three consecutive years of rising Brazilian
deforestation under Bolsonaro, Sinkevicius said data available
so far in 2022 indicate deforestation will likely go up again.
It's too soon to say if Brazil has changed policy and is now
taking environmental protection seriously, he said.
"I will only believe it when I see it," the commissioner
said.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)