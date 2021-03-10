Log in
News  >  Companies

EU-Mongolia: Launch of Annual Political Dialogue

03/10/2021 | 03:02pm EST
On 10 March 2021, the EU and Mongolia launched their first annual Political Dialogue, marking another important step in a relationship that has further grown in strength over the past years.

The Dialogue was an opportunity to deepen a comprehensive partnership. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and to the rules-based international order and committed to further strengthening multilateral cooperation in the framework of the ASEAN Regional Forum, the OSCE, as well as ASEM.

The EU and Mongolia face many similar challenges. This first Political Dialogue allowed to deepen the respective understanding on engaging with two major neighbours, China and Russia. The two sides also reiterated their shared objective of the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

The EU and Mongolia also discussed the importance of connectivity, notably energy, transport and digital connections, for overall economic growth and resilience. The EU recalled its commitment for increased connectivity between Europe and Asia on the basis of sustainable, comprehensive and rules-based principles. Both sides stressed the need for a predictable, stable and open investment climate.

The next Political Dialogue is scheduled to take place in Mongolia, when conditions will allow.

The Dialogue, which was held as a video conference, was chaired by Deputy Secretary General, Mr Enrique Mora, Political Director of the European External Action Service and was co-chaired by Mongolia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Mr Munkhjin Batsumber.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 20:01:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
