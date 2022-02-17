EU New Car Sales Declined in January

By Kim Richters



Passenger-car registrations in the European Union declined in the first month of 2022 as the chip shortage continued to affect vehicle sales, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said on Thursday.

New car registrations declined 6.0% on year to 682,596 vehicles for the month, said the association, also known as ACEA.

"In January 2022, EU passenger car registrations continued to fall, with the ongoing semiconductor shortage still negatively affecting car sales across the region," the association said.

As for the union's four major markets, new car sales in Italy and France fell strongly but rose in Germany and Spain during the period.

