Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU New Car Sales Declined in January

02/17/2022 | 02:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Richters

Passenger-car registrations in the European Union declined in the first month of 2022 as the chip shortage continued to affect vehicle sales, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said on Thursday.

New car registrations declined 6.0% on year to 682,596 vehicles for the month, said the association, also known as ACEA.

"In January 2022, EU passenger car registrations continued to fall, with the ongoing semiconductor shortage still negatively affecting car sales across the region," the association said.

As for the union's four major markets, new car sales in Italy and France fell strongly but rose in Germany and Spain during the period.


Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 0214ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG -0.93% 94.05 Delayed Quote.6.28%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 2.88% 16100 End-of-day quote.-4.17%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.58% 75.82 Delayed Quote.12.18%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.36% 608.5 Delayed Quote.9.88%
RENAULT 2.52% 37.175 Real-time Quote.21.71%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.93% 17.17 Delayed Quote.2.90%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.46% 2160.5 Delayed Quote.4.13%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.16% 186.02 Delayed Quote.4.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17aBritain says Russia's Putin could drag out Ukraine crisis for months
RE
02:17aPhilippine central bank holds rates steady, as expected
RE
02:17aJapanese stocks receive first weekly foreign inflows in five
RE
02:16aNorway oil firms raise 2022 investment forecasts
RE
02:14aOrange sees return to core profit growth in 2022
RE
02:14aEU New Car Sales Declined in January
DJ
02:08aDollar spikes on Ukraine jitters after Russia reports attack
RE
02:05aGucci powers forecast-beating sales growth at Kering
RE
02:05aCopper slips as Russia-Ukraine jitters weigh on sentiment
RE
02:02aPhilippine central bank keeps overnight borrowing rate steady a…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : research finds CSPs have catching up to do to deliver on 5G..
2GrainCorp's strategic priorities: A closer look
3Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warn..
4Third Point sees more value in Amazon, likes some 'old' tech stocks
5Indian shares flat as Ukraine tensions offset Fed gains

HOT NEWS