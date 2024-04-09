By Giulia Petroni

The European Commission has launched a probe into Chinese suppliers of wind turbines as part of a series of investigations into foreign subsidies, its competition chief Margrethe Vestager said.

The European Union's executive arm will investigate the conditions for the development of wind parks in five member states--Spain, Greece, France, Romania and Bulgaria--under a set of rules established last year to address market distortions caused by foreign subsidies and ensure a level playing field in the EU market.

"We can't afford to see what happened on solar panels, happening again on electric vehicles, wind or essential chips," Vestager said on Tuesday at a speech at Princeton University in the U.S. "Everyone is welcome to trade with Europe. But they have to play by the rules."

The European wind industry has increasingly voiced concerns over allegedly unfair competition from Chinese turbine makers in recent years, claiming they offer cheaper turbines and deferred payment terms, unfairly subsidized by the Chinese government.

According to industry group WindEurope, Chinese wind turbines sold in Europe are up to 50% cheaper than turbines made in Europe.

"Chinese wind turbine manufacturers are offering much lower prices than European manufacturers and incredibly generous financing terms with up to three years deferred payment," WindEurope Chief Executive Giles Dickson said in a statement on Tuesday. "You can't do that without unfair public subsidy. What's more the European manufacturers aren't allowed to offer deferred payment like that under OECD rules."

Vestager said the EU needs to implement a more systematic, case-by-case approach.

Last week, the commission opened investigations into bids by Chinese companies that may have been unduly advantaged in a public tender for solar panels in Romania; while in February it investigated bids in a public tender for trains in Bulgaria that resulted in a Chinese state-owned company withdrawing its bid, it said.

