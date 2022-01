Sassoli, 65, passed away at 1.15 am on Jan. 11 in Italy, where he was hospitalised, Cuillo added.

Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since Dec. 26 due to a "serious complication" related to his immune system, his office had said on Monday.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)