EU Parliament backs higher targets on renewables and energy savings

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers voted
on Wednesday to raise the bloc's targets to expand renewable
power and save energy, backing proposals that had been made more
ambitious in a bid to quickly end Europe's reliance on Russian
gas.
The vote happened as, separately, the European Commission
proposed a package of emergency measures to pull down soaring
energy prices this winter, including windfall profit levies on
energy firms.
Those measures will apply for a few months but over the
longer term, Brussels is betting on a massive rollout of wind
and solar capacity to provide cheap, locally generated power -
improving Europe's energy security and curbing greenhouse gas
emissions.
The Parliament backed a target to get 45% of EU energy from
renewable sources by 2030, compared with 22% in 2020.
The Commission, which drafts EU policies, had initially
proposed 40% last summer, but hiked that to 45% in May to
attempt to spur countries to quit Russian fuels faster after
Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Lawmakers also backed rules that would reduce by 2030 the
share of wood-fuelled energy counted towards the EU's renewable
energy targets.
The EU ranks so-called "biomass" as low-carbon since CO2
emissions produced from wood-burning are partly balanced by CO2
absorbed by the trees as they grew. Environmental groups have
criticised that accounting and say burning wood fuels climate
change and damages Europe's forest ecosystems.
EU lawmakers also backed a proposal on Wednesday to raise
the bloc's target for primary and final energy savings to 14.5%
by 2030 compared with expected energy use, and set binding
contributions for every country.
Hitting the targets will require countries to shrink the
years-long permitting delays that currently hamper new wind and
solar projects, and renovate millions of draughty buildings to
waste less energy.
The two proposals are central to a package of EU policies
currently being negotiated, which aims to deliver the bloc's
climate change target to slash net emissions 55% by 2030, from
1990 levels.
The votes confirm Parliament's position for upcoming
negotiations with EU countries on the final laws.
