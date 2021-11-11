Log in
EU Revises 2021 Growth Forecasts Up Amid Faster Than Expected Recovery

11/11/2021 | 05:14am EST
By Maria Martinez

The eurozone economy is rebounding from the pandemic recession faster than expected, the European Union said Thursday as it revised growth expectations upward for 2021.

Growth momentum is however facing new headwinds, as global supply-chain disruptions and high energy prices are set to take their toll on activity next year, the European Commission said.

Gross domestic product in the 19-member eurozone will grow by 5.0% in 2021, the EU said in its quarterly report, upgrading its 4.8% forecast from July. The expansion rate will be 4.3% next year, down from 4.5% previously expected. In 2023, the European Commission expects the eurozone economy to grow by 2.4%.

"Our measures to cushion the blow of the pandemic and to ramp up vaccinations across the EU have clearly contributed to this success," said Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president for an economy that works for people. But he said this is no time for complacency.

Bottlenecks and disruptions in global supply are weighing on activity, in particular in the highly integrated manufacturing sector, the European Commission warned. Moreover, after having fallen sharply in 2020, energy prices, particularly for natural gas, have increased at a tumultuous pace over the last month and are now well above pre-pandemic levels, it added.

"We need to address bottlenecks in supply chains, as well as surging energy prices which will affect many households and companies across Europe," Mr. Dombrovskis said.

Mr. Dombrovskis added that inflation should be closely monitored and policies adjusted if needed.

The European Commission has revised its inflation forecasts to 2.4% in 2021, from 1.9% in the Summer forecasts and to 2.2% in 2022 from 1.4% previously. For 2023, the European Commission forecasts 1.4% inflation in the eurozone.

Inflation may turn out higher than forecast if supply constraints are more persistent and above-productivity wage increases are passed on to consumer prices, the European Commission said in its quarterly report.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-21 0514ET

