Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU, U.S. end clash over steel, aluminium tariffs, to work on global deal

10/31/2021 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 1200 pound high grade aluminum blocks await shipment at Century Aluminum Company in Hawesville

ROME (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union announced on Sunday an end to a dispute over steel and aluminium tariffs started in 2018 and said they would try to work out over the next two years a global arrangement on sustainable steel and aluminium.

"The United States and the European Union have reached a major breakthrough that will address the existential threat of climate change while also protecting American jobs and American industry," U.S. President Joe Biden said.

Biden said the deal immediately removed tariffs on the European Union steel and aluminium, imposed by the previous administration, and lowered costs to U.S. consumers.

He said a carbon-based arrangement between the EU and the United States on steel and aluminum trade would restrict access to U.S. markets for "dirty" steel from countries such as China and counter steel dumping practices from other nations.

"I am pleased to announce that President Joe Biden and I reached an agreement to suspend the tariffs on steel and aluminium, and to work together on a new Global Sustainable Steel Arrangement," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement to the press with Biden on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' meeting in Rome.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aREMARKS BY WORLD BANK GROUP PRESIDENT DAVID MALPASS TO THE G20 LEADERS' SUMMIT &NDASH; SESSION II : Climate Change and Environment
PU
09:37aSession ii. climate change and environment
PU
09:20aG20 leaders final statement offers few commitments on climate
RE
09:00aStocks approach historically strong period but Fed taper looms
RE
08:57aEU, U.S. say they took steps to re-establish trade flows in steel and aluminium
RE
08:53aINSTANT VIEW-Japan ruling bloc on track to keep lower house majority - exit polls
RE
08:48aEU, U.S. end clash over steel, aluminium tariffs, to work on global deal
RE
08:35aEU welcomes pause in tariff tiff with U.S. as step in right direction
RE
08:34aINSTANT VIEW-Japan ruling bloc on track to keep lower house majority - exit polls
RE
08:33aUs commerce dept says united states is consulting closely with japan on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminum
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3Saudi Aramco's quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes
4China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
5Japan confronts rising inequality after Abenomics

HOT NEWS