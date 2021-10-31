EU, U.S. end steel, aluminium clash, take aim at China's 'dirty' steel

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The United States and the European
Union on Sunday ended a dispute over steel and aluminium tariffs
and said they would work on a global arrangement on steel and
aluminium to combat "dirty" production and overcapacity in the
industry.
"The United States and the European Union have reached a
major breakthrough that will address the existential threat of
climate change while also protecting American jobs and American
industry," U.S. President Joe Biden said.
Speaking at a joint news event with European Commission head
Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of a G20 leaders' meeting
in Rome, Biden said the deal with the EU immediately removed
tariffs on EU steel and aluminium that were imposed by Donald
Trump's administration in 2018.
In response, the EU removed tariffs on U.S. products like
whiskey, power boats and Harley-Davidson motorcycles,
imposed in retaliation for the steel and aluminium tariffs.
Rather than just a simple return to the status quo from
2018, the United States and the European Union plan to also
address the existential threat of climate change and production
overcapacity in the steel industry, one of the biggest CO2
emitters in the world.
"The global arrangement will add a powerful new tool in our
quest for sustainability, achieving climate neutrality, and
ensuring a level playing field for our steel and aluminium
industries," von der Leyen said.
The global deal is to be worked out over the next two years
to promote "green" steel and aluminium production and will be
open to all countries that want to join, including China, whom
the EU and United States blame for excess global steel
production capacity and "dirty" production technology.
Biden said the global arrangement would restrict access to
U.S. markets for "dirty" steel from countries such as China and
counter steel dumping practices from other nations.
"The Global Arrangement will seek to ensure the long-term
viability of our industries, encourage low-carbon intensity
steel and aluminium production and trade, and restore
market-oriented conditions," the EU Commission said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Andrea Shalal and Jan Strupczewski in
Rome
Editing by Crispian Balmer and Matthew Lewis)