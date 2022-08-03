Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EU, U.S. officials call for banking, telecoms restoration in Ethiopia's Tigray

08/03/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Plane flies next to Tigray Martyrs monument during the funeral ceremony of Ethiopia's Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen in Mekele

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - European Union and U.S. officials said on Tuesday that "there should be no obstacle" to restoring banking and telecommunications services to the country's isolated northern Tigray region.

War erupted in Tigray in November 2020 and spilled into neighbouring regions a year ago. The fighting eased in March after both sides fought to a bloody stalemate and the government declared a humanitarian truce. Amid reports of widespread hunger, the government has allowed some humanitarian aid to enter but fuel to distribute it has been severely restricted.

Services such as banking and telecommunications were cut in Tigray days after the military pulled out a year ago. They are yet to be restored.

In June, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government formed a committee to negotiate with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the party that controls Tigray. The government wants talks "with no preconditions." Tigray has called for the restoration of services to civilians first.

On Tuesday, diplomats Annette Weber of the European Union and Mike Hammer of the United States, both special envoys for the Horn of Africa, said they had travelled to the Tigrayan capital Mekelle to give the planned talks a push.

"The Envoys agree that a swift restoration of electricity, telecom, banking, and other basic services in Tigray is essential for the people of Tigray, as recognised in earlier discussions with the Ethiopian Government," they said in a joint statement.

They said Tigray's regional president gave assurances that security would be guaranteed for workers going to restore services.

"With this security assurance, there should be no obstacle for the restoration of services to begin," Weber and Hammer said.

Billene Seyoum, Abiy's spokesperson, and Legesse Tulu, government spokesperson, did not immediately respond to requests by Reuters for comment.

Redwan Hussien, Abiy's national security adviser, said in late July the federal government was ready for talks "anytime anywhere," and for them to start without any preconditions.

The fighting, which also spilled into neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions last year, has displaced millions of people, pushed parts of Tigray into famine conditions and killed thousands of civilians.

(Reporting by Giulia Paravicini in Addis Ababa; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Matthew Lewis)

By Giulia Paravicini


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.43% 449.21 Real-time Quote.-15.69%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.65% 146.49 Real-time Quote.-15.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56aPatriotic fervour erupts on Chinese social media over Pelosi's Taiwan visit
RE
03:55aInflation, gas supply concerns end German services sector rebound -PMI
RE
03:54aMAERSK CEO : We're still not seeing customers asking to renegotia…
RE
03:54aZawahiri's militant path surprised neighbours in Cairo suburb
RE
03:52aRussia-EU gas flows via Nord Stream, Ukraine remain steady
RE
03:51aTrump-endorsed Masters wins Republican nomination for Arizona's U.S. Senate race
RE
03:47aMAERSK CEO : Any potential closure of the taiwan straight would h…
RE
03:44aUK stocks extend losses; Avast soars as regulator clears NortonLifeLock deal
RE
03:44aIndia's Tata Capital Housing Finance to issue bonds - traders
RE
03:42aEuro zone bond yields rise as Fed reaffirms hawkish message
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44 billion deal
2OPEC meets amid output struggles, U.S. pressure for more oil
3Just Eat Takeaway com N : Half Year 2022 Results Press Release
4Societe Generale: Second quarter 2022 earnings
5Infineon Raises 2022 Guidance After 3Q Revenue Jumped

HOT NEWS