EU, U.S. sow seeds for climate cooperation, dodge coal's end date - draft

BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The United States
and European Union will pledge closer cooperation on fighting
climate change at a summit on Tuesday, but will steer clear of
setting a date to stop burning coal, according to a draft joint
statement.
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet the chief of the European
Union's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council
President Charles Michel on Tuesday for a summit tackling issues
from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting marks the return of EU-US collaboration on
fighting climate change, after former President Donald Trump
pulled the United States out of the Paris Agreement and rolled
back environmental regulations.
The United States and EU are the world's second- and third-
biggest emitters of CO2, respectively, after China. A draft of
their summit statement, seen by Reuters, outlines plans for a
transatlantic alliance to develop green technologies, and points
to sustainable finance as an area for closer transatlantic
collaboration.
The EU and United States will also "scale up efforts" to
meet an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a year by rich
countries to help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope
with global warming, the draft said.
It did not include firm promises of cash. Canada and Germany
both pledged billions in new climate finance on Sunday, and
campaigners had called on Brussels and Washington to do the
same.
The United States pledged in April to double its climate
funding by 2024 from high average levels hit during the Obama
administration of roughly $2.8 billion.
The EU and its member countries are, taken together, the
biggest provider of climate finance to developing countries,
contributing 21.9 billion euros in 2019.
The draft EU-US statement echoed a statement made by G7
leaders this weekend, which pledged to stop government financing
for international coal plants without carbon capture technology
by 2022 and also stopped short of setting a date to quit coal,
the most polluting fossil fuel and the single biggest cause of
greenhouse gas emissions.
Brussels and Washington said they will largely eliminate
their CO2 emissions from electricity production by the 2030s.
While Biden set an executive order setting a goal for net
zero emissions in the US electric sector, U.S. Democrats and
Republicans are at odds over whether to include a measure to
enact that goal in an infrastructure package that is being
debated in Congress, worrying environmental groups.
"It’s a minimal expectation that the Biden administration
does everything it can and use all the tools at its disposal,"
said Nat Keohane, international climate director at the
Environmental Defense Fund. "That will take some political
capital and creativity."
(Reporting by Kate Abnett, additional reporting by Valerie
Volcovici
Editing by Marguerita Choy)