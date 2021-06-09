EU, U.S. to end trade tariffs, call for new study into COVID-19 origins, summit draft says

Log in
06/09/2021 | 04:28am EDT
A worker adjusts EU and U.S. flags at the start of the 2nd round of EU-US trade negociations at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The leaders of the European Union and the United States are set to commit to lifting steel tariffs before Dec. 1 2021 and avoid any further transatlantic trade disputes, according to a draft statement prepared for a June 15 summit in Brussels.

The draft, seen by Reuters and which will be discussed by EU ambassadors on Wednesday, also commits to ending a long-running spat over subsidies to aircraft makers before July 11.

Both sides will agree to cooperate on facing China's economic, political and military rise policy and also call for a new study into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, first detected in China.

"We call for progress on a transparent, evidence-based ... study on the origins of COVID-19, that is free from interference," the draft said.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS