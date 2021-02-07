EU-UK deal: next steps in Parliament's scrutiny

Today, the two lead committees, responsible for recommending consent (or not) to the European Parliament on the new EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement, will assess each sector of the deal with the specialised committees providing opinions.

UPDATE: On Friday, Parliament's rapporteurs Kati Piri (AFET, S&D, NL) and Christophe Hansen (INTA, EPP, LU) will present their draft report.

Next steps

Once the Foreign Affairs and International Trade committees have approved their recommendation, the full House is set to vote before its provisional application lapses.

Separately, Parliament will also vote on an accompanying resolution, outlining its political position, prepared by the political groups in the UK Coordination Group and the Conference of Presidents.

Background

The new Trade and Cooperation Agreement has provisionally applied since 1 January 2021. For it to enter into force permanently, it requires Parliament's consent. Parliament has repeatedly stated that it considers the current provisional application to be the result of a unique set of circumstances and an exercise not to be repeated.