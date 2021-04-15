Log in
EU-UK trade agreement: committees to vote on Thursday

04/15/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
The Foreign Affairs and International Trade Committees will vote on whether to give their consent to the trade and cooperation agreement between the EU and the UK on Thursday.

Time: Thursday, 15 April, 13.00-13.30 CET.

Venue: Brussels, Altiero Spinelli (1G-3) and remote participation.

Watch it live

At the extraordinary meeting, MEPs on the foreign affairs and trade committees will decide whether to recommend that Parliament give its consent to the agreement currently in provisional application until 30 April. The full House is to take the final decision, as well as adopt a separate resolution, at a future plenary session. The Parliament's Conference of Presidents has decided not to set a plenary date yet, in order to emphasise the need for the UK side to fully implement the Withdrawal Agreement before doing so.

Kontakt:
  • Viktor ALMQVIST
    Press Officer
    Kontaktangaben:
    • Telefon: (+32) 2 28 31834 (BXL)
    • Mobiltelefonnummer: (+32) 470 88 29 42
    • E-Mail: viktor.almqvist@europarl.europa.eu
    • E-Mail: foreign-press@europarl.europa.eu
    • Twitter-Konto: @EP_ForeignAff
  • Eszter BALÁZS
    Press Officer
    Kontaktangaben:
    • Telefon: (+32) 2 28 42373 (BXL)
    • Mobiltelefonnummer: (+32) 470 88 08 77
    • E-Mail: eszter.balazs@europarl.europa.eu
    • E-Mail: inta-press@europarl.europa.eu
    • Twitter-Konto: @EP_Trade



European Parliament published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 18:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
