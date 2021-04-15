EU-UK trade agreement: committees to vote on Thursday

The Foreign Affairs and International Trade Committees will vote on whether to give their consent to the trade and cooperation agreement between the EU and the UK on Thursday.

Time: Thursday, 15 April, 13.00-13.30 CET.

Venue: Brussels, Altiero Spinelli (1G-3) and remote participation.

At the extraordinary meeting, MEPs on the foreign affairs and trade committees will decide whether to recommend that Parliament give its consent to the agreement currently in provisional application until 30 April. The full House is to take the final decision, as well as adopt a separate resolution, at a future plenary session. The Parliament's Conference of Presidents has decided not to set a plenary date yet, in order to emphasise the need for the UK side to fully implement the Withdrawal Agreement before doing so.