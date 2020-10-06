EU-Ukraine Summit takes place in Brussels

This afternoon, European Council President Charles Michel and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell, on behalf of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will host the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for the 22nd EU-Ukraine Summit. The Summit will provide an opportunity for the leaders to review and give additional momentum to the comprehensive partnership between the European Union and Ukraine. The leaders will review implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, including its Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area, as well as the state of play of Ukraine's ambitious reform agenda. They are expected to address the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, whereby the EU immediately mobilised over €190 million to support the country's immediate- and short-term needs, and also stands ready to provide €1.2 billion in macro financial assistance once Ukraine meets the required conditions. The European Commission has allocated today an additional €10 million in humanitarian aid to support the most vulnerable people in eastern Ukraine ahead of the upcoming winter and in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Upon conclusion of the summit, the Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi will participate in a signing ceremony for programmes in support of Ukraine's socio-economic resilience. A press release will be available here. This signing ceremony will be followed, at 17:45 CET, by a joint press conference with President Michel, President Zelenskyy, and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell, and will be broadcast live on EbS. For more information on EU-Ukraine relations, consult the dedicated factsheet and visit the website of the EU Delegation in Kyiv.