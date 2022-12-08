Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EU adds eight people to Congolese sanctions list

12/08/2022 | 02:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Congolese military personnel walks past an armoury site used by M23 rebels during a routine patrol in areas previously held by rebels in Rutshuru territory

KINSHASA (Reuters) -The European Union has added eight individuals to its sanctions list relating to the conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo, including rebel leaders and a Belgian businessman, it said on Thursday.

It extended existing sanctions against ten people until December 2023. The restrictions include an asset freeze and a ban on entering European territory, according to a statement from the European Council.

The new list includes Willy Ngoma, spokesman of the M23 rebel group which has been fighting Congo's army in the east, and Alain Goetz, a Belgian businessman.

Ngoma did not respond to a request for comment.

Goetz sent Reuters a statement saying his inclusion on the list was unjustified and requesting the EU retract its resolution.

The EU said that Goetz was the beneficial owner and former director of a gold mining company registered in Uganda that profits from mines controlled by militia groups in Congo's South Kivu province.

Goetz said he has relinquished his duties with the company, African Gold Refinery, and that it has not dealt in gold from Congo. African Gold Refinery could not be reached for comment.

The United States has also imposed sanctions on Goetz and several companies he owns or controls, which it said were involved in illegal gold exports valued at hundreds of millions of dollars per year.

The other new additions to the sanctions list were five members of different armed groups, a member of the Congolese army, and a Congolese ex-minister.

Most of them are responsible for committing serious human rights violations and abuses, and for sustaining armed conflict, the EU said.

"Today's decision is part of an integrated EU approach aimed at supporting the efforts of the DRC authorities to establish lasting peace and stabilize the eastern part of the country," the statement said.

(Reporting by Sonia Rolley; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Matthew Lewis and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.05% 1787.7 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.28% 1049.72 Real-time Quote.-2.50%
SILVER 1.48% 23.049 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
Latest news "Economy"
03:26pBank of Mexico hiking cycle seen ending with key rate at 11% -Franklin Templeton
RE
03:14pU.S. lawmakers push for more oversight of Elon Musk's Neuralink
RE
03:13pMeta battles U.S. antitrust agency over future of virtual reality
RE
03:10pAnalysis-Peru's presidential curse will prove hard to lift despite Castillo ouster
RE
03:09pIndigenous people seek stronger land rights at COP15 nature talks
RE
03:06pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.18% to Settle at $5.9620 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:56pGM CEO sees U.S. new-car sales rebounding in 2023
RE
02:53pStocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles
RE
02:51pGoldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
RE
02:49pCNH Industrial's CEO sees lack of growth in China's construction market
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks edge up despite global growth worries
2U.S. weekly jobless claims increase modestly
3Systemair AB Interim Report Q2 2022/23
4Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Fedex, Lockheed Martin, Raythe..
5Futures edge up ahead of jobs data, recession fears loom

HOT NEWS