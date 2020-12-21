Log in
EU agreed to pay 15.5 euros per dose for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine -document

12/21/2020 | 04:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pfizer vaccine photo illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed to pay 15.5 euros ($18.90) per dose for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, an internal EU document reviewed by Reuters showed.

The price, which is confidential and was negotiated for a total of 300 million doses, is slightly lower than the $19.50 per shot the United States agreed to pay for a first shipment of 100 million doses of the same vaccine, in line with what Reuters reported in November.

The EU document dated Nov. 18 was circulated internally after the EU announced its supply deal with Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Nov. 11.

($1 = 0.8199 euros)

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Jason Neely)

By Francesco Guarascio


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -2.06% 104.24 Delayed Quote.207.67%
PFIZER INC. -0.92% 37.68 Delayed Quote.1.51%
